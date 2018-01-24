The brutal rape and killing of Zainab Ansari, a 7-year-old girl whose body was left in a garbage dump, has unleashed a wave of revulsion around Pakistan, revealing a string of child abductions and killings by a suspected serial predator and generating outrage at a culture of silence surrounding sexual abuse.Zainab's death has even given birth to a nascent Pakistani version of #MeToo movement.A number of prominent Pakistani women have come forward with their own stories of sexual assault, saying they want to change traditions that consider abuse as a mark of shame for the victim. Those traditions, they say, help predators get away with abuse and encourage an already corrupt police force to ignore such crimes.Maheen Khan, a legendary Pakistani fashion designer, tweeted that she had been sexually abused as a child by an Islamic cleric who taught her the Qur'an. "I froze in fear day after day," she tweeted. At 73, Khan has spoken publicly only once before of the abuse."We are now saying enough is enough. We should have woken up long ago," she said in a telephone interview from her home in the southern city of Karachi. "I am ashamed to say it has taken this one little girl's death.""What disturbs me the most is the," she said.The horror of Zainab's killing was brought home for Pakistanis by a photo of her that went viral on social media, showing the smiling girl in her favourite bright pink coat, with a pink barrette holding back her hair. TV channels aired the photo alongside pictures of her lifeless body abandoned on a heap of garbage in her home city of Kasur."Whenever anybody saw her picture on social media or on electronic media everybody started weeping," said Waqas Abid, a lawyer in Kasur who heads an activist group called the Good Thinkers Organization. "Everybody was self-motivated to come out from his or her house and ask for justice for Zainab."The Senate's Standing Committee on the Interior, which oversees policing, launched an inquiry this week into the sexual assaults in Kasur, as well as into another recent attack in another part of the country - the rape and killing of a 4-year-old named Asma, whose body was left in a field near her home in Kyhber Pukhtunkhwa, in northwestern Pakistan.Kasur is a congested district of around 2.5 million people in eastern Pakistan, near the border with India. The city of Kasur is surrounded by brick kilns and tanneries and has hundreds of small factories making shoes and embroideries,In 2015, an extensive child pornography ring was uncovered in the city; it had been flourishing for nearly a decade and involved nearly 250 children, some of whom were forced at gunpoint to have sex.Zainab was snatched in early January as she walked to a Qur'an class. Her parents were away on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, and the girl and her two sisters and brother were watched over by her aunts and uncles who all live in the same house in an impoverished neighbourhood of narrow lanes on the outskirts of the city."I told Zainab often to be careful," her mother, Nusrat Ansari, said. Wrapped in a large shawl obscuring her face, she held Zainab's photo, describing how she loved to play games with her cousins. Her favourite was hide and seek.Her father, Mohammed Amin Ansarihe said.It was only after the shock over Zainab that news emerged of other children abducted and raped in Kasur. Amid the uproar, police did testing on the victims andOn Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in Zainab's killing. The spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, Malik Ahmed Khan,It wasn't immediately clear whether the same suspect is linked to the deaths of the eight other children. After the announcement, Zainab's father demanded in an interview with a local television that the culprit be hanged.Among the eight victims was 5-year-old Ayesha. Her father, Mohammed Asif, said he pleaded with the police to find her after her abduction last year."They had no interest. They were more interested in keeping it quiet," he told The Associated Press. Her body, showing signs of rape and torture, was found two days after her disappearance.