A Hawaii-based US Army soldier who is accused of providing material support to ISIS was obsessed with terrorist videos, laughing at them and insulting the victims, an unsealed FBI affidavit and other court documents show.Kang was assigned to Schofield Barracks, a US Army installation in Honolulu and served with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade before his arrest in July 2017.The soldier began researching Islam in 2014 and was obsessed with ISIS videos showing beheadings and suicide bombings, according to the unnamed informant.According to one of the unsealed documents, the soldier told the informant that if he were an ISIS member, he would be a suicide bomber and blow up Schofield Barracks.In September 2016, the accused revealed to the informant that "if he were to do something like shoot up a large gathering, it would be out of his hatred for white people, the wicked and non-Muslims."On Tuesday, Kang's defense attorney, Birney Bervar, said that he hadn't seen the documents.According to the indictment and an FBI affidavit released earlier,Kang pleaded not guilty in the case and is being detained without bail. His trial is scheduled for later this year.Kang enlisted in the US Army in December 2001, months after the 9/11 attacks, according to local media.Back in July, his father said he was shocked by the allegations. "I'm just in shock. He's a great kid. He's not real outgoing, he's never been, but neither was I," Clifford Kang told Hawaii News Now.The soldier, however, had a series of violent episodes at work and his security clearance was once even revoked because of his behavior. According to one source,Kang reportedly said the attacker, Omar Mateen, "did what he had to do." The same source claimed that Kang one told him that "Hitler was right, saying he believed in the mass killing of Jews."