At least eight people were injured when a rocket hit a mosque in the Turkish town of Kilis, local officials say. The projectile was allegedly fired from the northern Syrian region around the city of Afrin."A rocket from Syria has hit the Calik Mosque during prayers," Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan told the Turkish Anadolu news agency. He also confirmed that the attack resulted in at least eight people being injured, with two of them being in critical condition, Hurriyet daily reports.More details to follow.