Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Rybicki was not fired. His departure, they said, has "been in the works for awhile."Sara Carter previously reported Rybicki was implicated in a text exchange between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page involving a potential leak to the Washington Post:
"Jim Rybicki notified me last month that he will be leaving the FBI to accept an opportunity in the corporate sector," Wray said in a statement. "While this is an exciting move for the whole Rybicki family, Jim will be dearly missed by the FBI family - and by me personally."
Wray added: "His many years of dedication to the bureau and DOJ, his level-headed judgement and earnest professionalism, and his steady good cheer have been an asset to us all and have contributed greatly to the safety and security of our nation."
The FBI director said he tapped attorney Zachary Harmon to replace Rybicki.
One of the text messages the congressional committees are interested in involves Strzok and Page discussing a story published in the Washington Post.The departing official testified before House members in their ongoing probe into the FBI's conduct while investigating the Hillary Clinton email scandal, reports CNN.
On Nov. 3, 2016, just days before the election, Page texted Strzok, and mentions a call she had with FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki.
"Sorry Rybicki called," Page states. "Time line article in the post is super specific and not good. Doesn't make sense because I didn't have specific information to give."
Strzok, responds, "what post article?"
Page then states, "just went up. WaPo." Page apparently was referencing an article in the Washington Post.
Rybicki was among the FBI and Justice Department officials asked by Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to appear before investigators for a "transcribed interview."
In addition, Rybicki played a role involved in crafting Comey's "infamous statement that exonerated Hillary Clinton."
Comment: Like rats leaving a sinking ship. It's notable that Strzok was kicked off the Mueller team, Ohr was demoted and McCabe has announced early retirement all in clumsy preemptive attempts to avoid scrutiny. Could Rybicki be attempting the same?
