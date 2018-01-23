experts

no gender differences in mathematical ability

Oxford University has extended time for maths and computer science exams in a bid to help women get better grades.Undergraduates were given 105 minutes to complete their papers, rather 90.There was no change in difficulty or the length of questions and female students were said to do better as a result.Dons trialed the changes to allow women to achieve higher results, with just seven female maths finalists achieving firsts last year compared with 45 men.The proposals were put forward to reduce the 'undue effects of time pressure' which the prestigious university believe effects women more than men, reports the Sunday Times.A document obtained by the Times, under Freedom of Information laws, showed that faculty at the university believed the changes could:, Sarah Hart, maths professor at Birkbeck, University of London, said she had noticed that female studentstheir answers before suggesting them in class.Oxford University it would continue to 'monitor exam data carefully'.'The departments are not drawing any firm conclusions from the first year's data', a spokesman said.'However, third-year female students did show an improvement on their second-year marks.'While there is clearly more progress to be made, the departments will continue with the longer papers for the foreseeable future, monitoring the exam data carefully.'