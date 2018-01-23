Undergraduates were given 105 minutes to complete their papers, rather 90.
There was no change in difficulty or the length of questions and female students were said to do better as a result.
Dons trialed the changes to allow women to achieve higher results, with just seven female maths finalists achieving firsts last year compared with 45 men.
The proposals were put forward to reduce the 'undue effects of time pressure' which the prestigious university believe effects women more than men, reports the Sunday Times.
However, critics have slammed the changes as 'sexist' as they believe it suggests that women are the weaker sex.
Comment: If there are no differences between gender in mathematical ability, doesn't the extra time give an unfair advantage to women?
A document obtained by the Times, under Freedom of Information laws, showed that faculty at the university believed the changes could: 'mitigate the... gender gap that has arisen in recent years, and in any case the exam should be a demonstration of mathematical understanding and not a time trial.'
Comment: So then why not give everyone 105 minutes instead of 90, not just women?
While experts suggest there are no gender differences in mathematical ability, Sarah Hart, maths professor at Birkbeck, University of London, said she had noticed that female students double-checked their answers before suggesting them in class.
Comment: If that's the case, then wouldn't the extra time benefit all? Oh right, forgot everything is all about gender-based 'quotas' nowadays.
Oxford University it would continue to 'monitor exam data carefully'.
'The departments are not drawing any firm conclusions from the first year's data', a spokesman said.
'However, third-year female students did show an improvement on their second-year marks.
'While there is clearly more progress to be made, the departments will continue with the longer papers for the foreseeable future, monitoring the exam data carefully.'
