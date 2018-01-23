Could you ask for a more perfect narrative to feed the masses than the idea that every time their leader appears to be doing something shady, he's actually making a brilliant move that we lowly plebeians cannot hope to understand? He can march the US government step-for-step

in the same direction Obama was

day after day, and his supporters will gaslight themselves into believing that he's actually done something ingenious.

"Because you remember what they told us: Obama's a genius! I couldn't possibly understand his genius - he's playing three-dimensional chess! Well what part of three-dimensional chess do you give away your queen, your knight, your bishop, and the House of Representatives? No! They were wrong, we were right. It's time to fight."

I

f you ignore the stories and look at the actions, you'll see a very different presidency than either mainstream Republicans or mainstream Democrats want you to see.