Could you ask for a more perfect narrative to feed the masses than the idea that every time their leader appears to be doing something shady, he's actually making a brilliant move that we lowly plebeians cannot hope to understand? He can march the US government step-for-step

in the same direction Obama was

day after day, and his supporters will gaslight themselves into believing that he's actually done something ingenious.

"Because you remember what they told us: Obama's a genius! I couldn't possibly understand his genius - he's playing three-dimensional chess! Well what part of three-dimensional chess do you give away your queen, your knight, your bishop, and the House of Representatives? No! They were wrong, we were right. It's time to fight."

I

f you ignore the stories and look at the actions, you'll see a very different presidency than either mainstream Republicans or mainstream Democrats want you to see.

The latest viral hashtag in US politics, #ReleaseTheMemo, has been ripping through conservative social media circles like wildfire sparked by comments from Capitol Hill Republicans and conservative mainstream media pundits like Sean Hannity about FISA surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign.US partisan dynamics are such a pain in the ass.And of course it's extremely important to let the public know if America's surveillance system is being abused in yet another way we didn't already know about, but as Glenn Greenwald and Jon Schwartz rightly point out in an article that's just been published by The Intercept,Speaking of pawns, do you know what happens when you publicly point out that President Trump has the authority to declassify the memo and all documents supporting its conclusions?I want to talk about this, because it happens every time.It's a popular meme How perfect is that, though?Do you know why I am absolutely certain that this popular narrative is pure bullshit? Because Obama supporters were all sayingabout him at the beginning of his administration.In the above clip (which I'll hyperlink here in case anyone republishes this article without the embedded stuff), Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks is seen on MSNBC alongside Glenn Greenwald describing his outrage at the way Obama kept taking his base for granted in favor of capitulations to establishment interests, slamming the way his supporters initially defended that behavior as the president "playing three-dimensional chess" before getting crushed in the midterms due to alienated voters. I really want to remind everyone of this, so let me type up a quick transcript of this behavior for folks who can't listen to audio right now:Here's a link to the full interview for context and background for those dutiful skeptics out there:It's important to reclaim these memories from news churn-induced amnesia, because we are seeingMAGA friends, do you remember your frustration at the blindness of Obama supporters to the fact that their president wasn't helping them or giving them the change they voted for, and was in fact merely extending Bush's legacy? I know I interacted with many Republicans who felt that way at the time. Well guess what?It's time for Americans to abandon this pattern of abuse, like a battered wife coming back after the umpteenth time because he promised for the umpteenth time he'll change. He's not going to change, America. Lucy's never going to let Charlie Brown kick that football.And I mean their real, visible actions. A lot of Trump supporters are being so forgiving of the visible signs of establishment loyalism because there are rumors circulating that he's about to bring down a vast network of pedophiles who are interwoven into the deep state/DC swamp, but again, how convenient is that? It looks exactly like Trump is advancing the same rampant corporatism and globalist warmongering agendas as his predecessors, but there's secret, invisible evidence about to be revealed any minute now that he's actually the populist hero you voted for. Trust Big Brother: he's got secret, invisible heroism as well as brilliant 3-D chess moves you can't possibly hope to understand.If you want to remain open to the possibility of facts and evidence proving me wrong, by all means be my guest, but don't trust in blind faith like Obama's supporters did. Insist on facts and evidence.