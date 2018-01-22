© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



On Caliphate

On Syrian National Dialogue

On Russian Efforts

SNC on Russia's Role

International Efforts Towards Peace Settlement

On Monday at a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and head of the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) Nasser Hariri, the politicians spoke about a terrorist threat in Syria and prospects of the peace settlement in the country.The minister attributed the significant success made in fighting against terrorism in Syria to the Astana format and to the agreements that were reached between Russia, the United States and Jordan on the establishment of the southern de-escalation zone.However, Lavrov also expressed concern about the events in Syria's Idlib and Eastern Ghouta as "attacks on Damascus, including the shelling of the territory of the Russian embassy, come from eastern Ghouta, which is a safe zone."the minister added.The main goal of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi is to ensure the effective implementation of the Geneva process under the auspices of the United Nations, Lavrov said.the Russian minister added.Moscow expects that everyone who has influence on various opposition groups in Syria", according to LavrovMoscow considers 'counterproductive' the attempts by certain external players to downplay Russia's efforts in Syrian peace process and calls on all parties to Geneva talks to free the negotiating process from external interference, the Russian foreign minister said.Lavrov pointed out.Russia is responsible to the international community for the implementation of previously reached main political settlement agreements on Syria, according to head of the SNC Hariri."Our approach is based on the need of political transition in Syria in line with Geneva communique and Resolution 2254." he said after talks with Lavrov.Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The UN Security Council Resolution 2254 adopted in December 2015 urges UNSC member states to support efforts to introduce a ceasefire and calls for talks between the Syrian government and opposition.Moscow is also trying to align the interests of all sides involved in settling the Syrian conflict, including external actors, by convening the Syrian National Dialogue Congress due to take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from January 29 to January 30. According to Russian Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the forum, which is expected to launch the process of drafting the new Syrian constitution, will provide an opportunity for both the government and the domestic, external and armed opposition groups to express their positions.