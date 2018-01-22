Science & Technology
Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
Stephen Fleischfresser
Cosmos Magazine
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 17:57 UTC
Cosmos Magazine
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 17:57 UTC
Meta-tool use has been seen in numerous primate species, but among nature's most prolific tool-makers and users are the corvids: members of the Corvidae family, such as ravens, magpies and, importantly, crows. Crows in Japan and California, for example, have been observed to use cars lined up at traffic lights to crack open difficult nuts.
In 1996 Gavin Hunt at the University of Auckland reported in Nature the remarkable discovery that New Caledonian crows (Corvus moneduloides) manufactured and used tools while trying to catch prey. The tools had features previously seen only in early human cultures after the Lower Palaeolithic period, which ended 200,000 years ago. They were remarkably standardised, came in distinct types with distinct shapes, and, importantly, used hooks.
"It's a painstaking sequence of behaviours," explains lead author of the current research, biologist James St Clair, from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. "Crows seek out particular plant species, harvest a forked twig, and then - firmly holding it underfoot - carve, nibble and peel its tip, until it has a neat little hook."
It has been something of a mystery why these brainy birds go to all the effort of being master craftsmen. Why not, after all, just use a pointy stick? Now St Clair and his team think they have found the answer.
The researchers have managed to measure the efficiency of various New Caledonian crow foraging strategies. While it was thought that using hooked tools must have had some benefits, the team was surprised to discover that these tools were two to 10 times more efficient than non-hooked tools.
"That's a huge difference!" says project leader Christian Rutz from the University of St Andrews. "Our results highlight that even relatively small changes to tool designs can significantly boost foraging performance."
This improved efficiency helps to explain the evolution of corvid tool making.
"In nature, getting food quickly means that birds have more time and energy for reproduction and steering clear of predators," adds study co-author Nick Colegrave. "It's really exciting that we were able to measure the benefits of these nifty crow tools.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Proportion of Russians condemning abortion has tripled in 20 years amid overall strengthening of traditional family values
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Germans tell NATO that a war with Russia is 'suicide', while Britain is concern about the domination of the Russian Armed Forces
- Plague of rats: Parisian rubbish collectors warn highly aggressive rats have invaded the banks of the Seine
- Newly released texts indicate Mueller team had advance knowledge of Clinton email probe outcome
- SOTT Focus: Gaslighting for Israel: Liberal and Leftist Zionists
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Silencing comments: The Guardian and the White Helmets
- Canadian billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation found dead in double murder - Update: Crime was 'contract killing'
- Lavrov: Daesh failed to create Caliphate but terrorist pockets still active in Syria
- 100% of the world's politicians own by the richest 1%
- London mayor compares Trump's twitter antics to ISIS rhetoric
- Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
- Intermediate-sized asteroid to fly safely past earth February 4th
- Senate votes to unblock temporary funding fix - US government shutdown ending
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- Deer are dying from mysterious chronic wasting disease sparking concerns the infection could spread to humans
- Syrian troops begin Idlib province operation to eliminate Nusra Front
- Pence to Knesset: Iran nuclear deal a disaster, US to withdraw unless fixed
- Britain outmatched by Russia's military says UK army chief
- Germans tell NATO that a war with Russia is 'suicide', while Britain is concern about the domination of the Russian Armed Forces
- Newly released texts indicate Mueller team had advance knowledge of Clinton email probe outcome
- SOTT Focus: Gaslighting for Israel: Liberal and Leftist Zionists
- Silencing comments: The Guardian and the White Helmets
- Lavrov: Daesh failed to create Caliphate but terrorist pockets still active in Syria
- London mayor compares Trump's twitter antics to ISIS rhetoric
- Senate votes to unblock temporary funding fix - US government shutdown ending
- Syrian troops begin Idlib province operation to eliminate Nusra Front
- Pence to Knesset: Iran nuclear deal a disaster, US to withdraw unless fixed
- Britain outmatched by Russia's military says UK army chief
- Former UK envoy Peter Ford: US aims to prevent Syria's stabilization
- Pence: US to move embassy to Jerusalem next year
- Shutdown Day 3: Senate again fails to reach funding deal
- Someone's lying: FBI says 5 months Of texts "lost," yet IG Horowitz says his office received them in August
- Strzok/Page texts suggest Lynch may have been coordinating with Comey in Clinton email investigation
- FISA court ruling: 85% of Obama's FBI/DOJ searches were illegal, shared with govt outsiders
- Twitter outs itself as inept Red Scare monger, warning users they may be connected with 'Russian propagandists'
- Did Turkey just checkmate the US in Syria?
- The Israeli army is finally worried that Gaza is on the brink of collapse. Why now?
- Scuffle between Arab MPs & security staff erupts during Pence's Knesset speech (VIDEO)
- Proportion of Russians condemning abortion has tripled in 20 years amid overall strengthening of traditional family values
- Plague of rats: Parisian rubbish collectors warn highly aggressive rats have invaded the banks of the Seine
- Canadian billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation found dead in double murder - Update: Crime was 'contract killing'
- FBI says marine flares, not pipe bombs, were found after reports of explosions at East Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, Florida
- German serial killer nurse says he murdered 97 patients because he wanted to 'break up boring daily routine'
- Where's the outrage? Jordan Peterson & his followers received 30 times more abusive tweets than Cathy Newman
- Mexico posts 29,168 murders in 2017, highest homicide rate since record-keeping began
- Pennsylvania man wins lawsuit after brutal assault by cop and his K-9
- Parents outraged after UK school removes privacy wall in girls' bathrooms
- Canadian university to hold 'white privilege' conference following cancellation of free speech event hosted by Jordan Peterson
- Georgia hotel evacuated after man enters with multiple firearms and shoots out door
- Antifa building in Thessaloniki torched amid protests over naming dispute between Greece and Macedonia
- BBC may have used public funds to pay off bullying & discrimination victims
- New US warship trapped in icy Montreal water, may be stuck till spring
- Russian gold reserves hit another historic high, stockpiling a record 223 tons last year
- Bomb explosion at Florida mall leads to manhunt, no injuries reported
- Las Vegas shooter motive remains a mystery, but began to act 'strangely' leading up to carnage, girlfriend says
- 2nd explosion this week rocks Malmo, Sweden
- UK teen got hands on US intelligence in Afghanistan, Iran while posing as CIA Chief (UPDATE)
- Stopping people like Jordan Peterson from causing 'offence' is the road to dystopia
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- Over 5,000 year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Fossilized scales found from 200m-year-old butterflies
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- Oldest of its kind: Ancient icy tomb of Scythian prince discovered in Siberia
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
- Intermediate-sized asteroid to fly safely past earth February 4th
- Killer viruses from outer space might be more common than we think
- If you are craving carbs, blame your brain says Japan study
- Russia, Canada, Northern European countries identified as prime targets for Earth-bound meteorites
- Another possible nova in constellation Circinus
- Rocket launch over Japan appears similar to California UFO reports
- Mysterious microbiome: Treating disease by nudging the microbes inside us
- Jupiter's stunning storm clouds captured in latest Juno probe flyby
- The question of when human life begins is still a point of contention for some
- Trees that need and miss the mammoths
- NASA's Chandra Observatory data reveals the aftermath of explosive neutron star merger is more crazy than scientists thought
- Survival advantage: From birth on, females are hardier
- Study: Nearly imperceptible changes in how people move could diagnose neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism
- UN climate change predictions challenged by mainstream study
- Where can you find chunks of the meteor that blew up over Michigan?
- Why feminist theory isn't responsible scholarship
- 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid predicted to pass close
- Consumers beware: Microwaves could be as bad for the environment as cars, suggests new research
- Russia's Kaspersky Lab discovers WhatsApp virus with features not 'seen anywhere else'
- Deer are dying from mysterious chronic wasting disease sparking concerns the infection could spread to humans
- Over a meter of snow in 24 hours for Mount Washington in British Columbia
- Snow depth in Sweden sets new seasonal record
- Mayon volcano erupts again in the Philippines
- Mystery grows as earthquake swarm in Reno, Nevada lasts 7 days straight
- Several ski resorts in the Alps cut off AGAIN as heavy snowfall closes rail and road links
- At least 12 snowy owls from the Arctic found dead in Kansas, likely starved to death
- New eruption at Kadovar Island volcano in Papua New Guinea
- Snow blocks 5,000 kilometers of roads in Morocco
- Over 1,000 turtles stunned by the unusually cold weather are rescued off Florida Panhandle
- Baby girl killed by stray dogs in Raipur, India
- Dead, decomposing whale found on beach in Auckland, New Zealand
- Humongous sinkhole opens up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Large dust storm engulfs Mardin, Turkey turning sky dark red
- Global warming theorists tripping over themselves to explain America's brutally cold winters
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts northern Chile
- US's first tornado of 2018 touches down during rare storm in Virginia
- Earthquake swarm hits South Reno, Nevada - More than 230 quakes and counting
- Heavy snow and snapping trees concern forest owners in Norway
- Over a meter of snow dumps on the Alps in 72 hours, with another meter forecast over next 3 days
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Chromotherapy: What you can heal with colored light
- Fizzled: Diet Coke's moment of panic
- Unnecessary C-sections: Evidence grows that normal childbirth takes longer than we thought
- Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller destroys the microbiome in humans and soils
- Immunization Information Systems : 'Police state' registry system being set up to track your vaccination status
- Could high vaccination rates be the reason Mississippi has the worst health in the nation?
- Flu season exposes the IV saline solution shortage as just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: Stupid Things Vegans Say: The Word Salad of Dr. Milton Mills
- Flu epidemic set to hit UK as 8.3 million now suffering symptoms
- US flu season gets worse, busiest week for flu symptoms in nine years
- Medicinal agroforestry: Amazon tribe saves plant lore with 'healing forests' and encyclopedia
- Silent killer chemicals: How to reduce your exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals
- CRISPR-edited food may be in supermarkets sooner than you think
- CDC funded study says flu may be spread just by breathing
- Parents speak out about Tamiflu making their children sick and crazy
- 'No dessert until you eat your cricket': Insects set to enter market after EU ruling
- Europe open for Monsanto's glyphosate poisoning (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Billie Gene's not my lover, and neither is Genetic Determinism
- Obese child taken from her home & placed in foster care after mother made her 'dangerously overweight'
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- More and more Russians believe in life after death
- Reciting complex Sanskrit chants shown to boost cognitive regions in brain
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- 100% of the world's politicians own by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
Epiphany
Quote of the Day
Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing.
- Anonymous
Recent Comments
"Living life with integrity is a good starter for the warrior's code of ethics, before applying or adopting any other moral virtue or practice ....
Yeah, they have better weapons and won't allow US 🌎 domination! Double speak, talks with a forked tongue.
Super read, Doug! Have to also thank you for your last article whereby you mention The little known (but crucial) difference between folate and...
I wish someone would nuke the beltway...might finally have peace in the land if that happened...
Someone please remind me why we always seem to care a lot what goes on in Israel ?