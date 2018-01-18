© Surf Life Saving NSW / Facebook

A pair of teenagers, who got into difficulty while swimming off the Australian coast, were saved by a lifeguard-piloted drone in what is thought to be a world first.Pals Gabe Vidler and Monty Greeslade reportedly got into difficulty in a three meter (10ft) swell at Lennox Head beach, an area popular with surfers south of Brisbane, on Thursday. In a fortunate coincidence, lifeguards at the the beach were just then preparing for a training mission in the use of drones for rescuing stranded swimmers.At about 11:30am local time, a beachgoer noticed that the two 17 year olds were in trouble in the water and alerted lifeguards, who put their training into practice. Within minutes, they located the pair with the UAV and deployed the drone's rescue pod.The pair clung onto the pod and made their way to shore where they were met by lifeguards. The duo were exhausted but didn't suffer any injuries as a result of their ordeal."Never before has a drone fitted with a flotation device been used to rescue swimmers like this," New South Wales deputy premier, John Barilaro said.