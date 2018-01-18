These fascinating pictures show hundreds of snow rollers - a strange and rare weather phenomenon consisting of naturally-made snowballs.The natural sculptures roll up in the style of a tumbleweed or a hay bale and leave a trail behind them showing how they were made. They are delicate and crumble completely at the slightest touch.Snow rollers can only be formed when the snow is cold but not frozen and the wind is strong enough to move snow but not break it.A field full of the unusual snow rollers was discovered in Glassford, South Lanarkshire, by Eunice Clarke on Tuesday.The 55-year-old part-time nurse could not believe that she saw so many up close.She said: 'We'd been snowed in all morning and we'd taken the dogs across the field and my husband eventually managed to get the car out onto the main road.'He rang me to tell me about something interesting looking in the field near our house.'I finished walking the dogs then went down for a wander and I couldn't believe it. They just looked like miniature hay bales but made of snow.'There's hundreds of them and you can see straight through them, some were really big and they were everywhere.'But when I touched them, they were very soft and immediately fell to pieces.'You could tell where it had happened because you could see the lines in the field - as if someone was rolling snow all the way down to make them.'They had all these trails at the back of them. I was stopping people walking their dog so that they could join me in having a look at them.'I follow weather things online but had only ever seen them in USA. I couldn't believe it.'