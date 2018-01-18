© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS



Moscow has begun the delivery of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to China under the 2014 contract, a source close to the Russian system of military cooperation told TASS on Thursday.the source said.The source also said that the contact with China stipulated neither technology transfer nor licensed production.In 2017, Russia trained a group of Chinese military servicemen to use the S-400 systems.Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has declined to provide any comments.In November 2014, it was announced that Russia and China had signed a contract on S-400 supplies, and in November 2015, Russian Presidential Aide on Military Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin confirmed the contract. In June 2016, head of Russia's Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said that the Chinese Army would receive the S-400 systems no sooner than 2018. On December 7, 2017, Chemezov said that the delivery would begin in the near future.In July 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that "certain documents" concerning the purchase of the S-400 systems had been signed. On September 12, 2017, Russia confirmed that a contract had been made.The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007.At present, only Russia's Armed Forces are equipped with the S-400 systems.