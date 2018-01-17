earthquake taipei 2018
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau. Local witnesses reported a slight rocking of buildings in the city.

The quake's epicenter was nearly 12km north of Taipei City Hall, at a depth of 140km.


The tremors were reportedly felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County.


Taiwan is located in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' a zone surrounding the Pacific Ocean where about 90% of the world's earthquakes occur, according to the US Geological Survey.
