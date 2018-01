2008

Friday's 11-count indictment of former uranium transportation company executive, Mark Lambert, was the latest in a series of DOJ prosecutions involving individuals linked to the Russian nuclear industry and the Uranium One deal.According to the indictment , Lambert and others at Transport Logistics International (TLI) engaged in several counts of bribery, kickbacks and money laundering with Russian nuclear official Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure business advantages with TENEX - a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Kremlin's state-owned energy company which bought Uranium One.TLI would have ostensibly transported all of the uranium from the U1 deal, were it not for an FBI undercover mole buried deep within the Russian nuclear industry who gathered extensive evidence of corruption.In fact, Robert Mueller's FBI had been investigating the scheme since at least- with retiring Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe assigned to the ongoing investigation which was hidden from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS).and given plea agreementsthe Uranium One deal was approved. The prosecuting DOJ attorneys? Deputy Attorney GeneralUnsurprisingly, all four indicted individuals were handed extremely light sentences, none of which made headlines.Theodore Chuang - an Obama appointee who went to Harvard Law at the same time as Obama, advised Hillary Clinton as "and just so happened to strike down Trump's "Travel Ban" Executive Order.Independent researcher Imperator Rex has neatly tied it all together for your edification on Twitter: