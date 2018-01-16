Puppet Masters
Footage emerges of two British RAF Typhoon fighter jets intercepting Russian planes (VIDEO)
RT
Mon, 15 Jan 2018 19:15 UTC
The Typhoons took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, at around 9:30 am to tackle the alleged encroachment. A RAF spokesman said: "This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete."
The Russian plane model is yet to be identified as the operation is still ongoing. French and Belgian air forces have reportedly also been deployed to tackle the situation.
Air traffic monitors appear to show the RAF jets being trailed by the British Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, which can provide air-to-air refueling capabilities to the Typhoons. The aircraft were spotted near Caithness on the east coast of Scotland on Monday morning.
It follows a string of incidents between the RAF and Russian air forces over the past months. In September, two RAF Typhoons were scrambled to monitor a pair of Russian planes reportedly flying into UK airspace.
RAF Typhoon jets have been used since 2007 in offensives against the Islamic State (ISIS/ ISIL), with pilots carrying out missions lasting up to eight-hours.
The 1,500 mph armed fighter jets incorporate air-to-air missiles and are an integral part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Regulator crackdown continues, Bitcoin crashes to 6-week low - China may ban the cryptocurrency
- Thierry Meyssan : The truth about "fake news"
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- Project Veritas: Twitter has a team of hundreds devoted to finding and saving "d**k pics", stores all your data and sells it
- School bus crashes into building, injuring 48
- Erdogan demands NATO take stand on US-backed Syrian Border Force who are a 'threat to security'
- Top British primary school bans hijabs and fasting on school grounds in "crusade" against Islamization
- Footage emerges of two British RAF Typhoon fighter jets intercepting Russian planes (VIDEO)
- 'Canterbury Cannibal' who plotted to kill & eat teenage girl relocated to Nebraska jail
- Swamp critters all: Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein involved in prior FBI probe of Uranium One bribes that were concealed by Obama DOJ
- Afghanistan army would collapse in six months without US support, says President Ghani
- Georgia Firefighter makes incredible lifesaving catch as child thrown from 3rd floor balcony
- ISIS and Al-Nusra smuggle money into Syria using vehicles with Red Cross logos (VIDEO)
- Kim Jong-Un's combination of arms and diplomacy has beaten Trump hands down
- US backing of 30k SDF border guards could prolong Syria war for years
- Over 1,800 Pakistani clerics issue fatwa forbidding suicide bombings
- Lightning bolt strikes 4 boys in Namibia, kills one
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: Sugar is the Real Problem, Not Fat
- Simone Biles says she was also sexually abused by Larry Nassar
- Two children killed by lightning bolt in Malawi
- Regulator crackdown continues, Bitcoin crashes to 6-week low - China may ban the cryptocurrency
- Thierry Meyssan : The truth about "fake news"
- Project Veritas: Twitter has a team of hundreds devoted to finding and saving "d**k pics", stores all your data and sells it
- Erdogan demands NATO take stand on US-backed Syrian Border Force who are a 'threat to security'
- Footage emerges of two British RAF Typhoon fighter jets intercepting Russian planes (VIDEO)
- Swamp critters all: Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein involved in prior FBI probe of Uranium One bribes that were concealed by Obama DOJ
- Afghanistan army would collapse in six months without US support, says President Ghani
- ISIS and Al-Nusra smuggle money into Syria using vehicles with Red Cross logos (VIDEO)
- Kim Jong-Un's combination of arms and diplomacy has beaten Trump hands down
- US backing of 30k SDF border guards could prolong Syria war for years
- Over 1,800 Pakistani clerics issue fatwa forbidding suicide bombings
- Russian poll predicts Putin may win presidential election in first round
- Chinese credit agency cuts US sovereign rating to BBB+, on par with Turkmenistan and Columbia
- What do Donald Trump's attacks on Pakistan mean? It's all about Afghanistan
- God Save Our Union: Poll Claims Brits up for Second Brexit Referendum
- Amnesty International's Margaret Huang, is barking up the wrong tree
- Erdogan will continue Syria talks with Putin instead of Trump
- Report: Erdogan to launch airstrikes on US-backed Kurds in Syria
- Free Syrian Army begs CIA to revive weapons aid program to terrorists
- Russia & China are creating 'real global alternative' to US dollar
- School bus crashes into building, injuring 48
- Top British primary school bans hijabs and fasting on school grounds in "crusade" against Islamization
- 'Canterbury Cannibal' who plotted to kill & eat teenage girl relocated to Nebraska jail
- Georgia Firefighter makes incredible lifesaving catch as child thrown from 3rd floor balcony
- Simone Biles says she was also sexually abused by Larry Nassar
- Convicted murderer assaults 7 French prison guards amid protests for more security
- US media response to Ahed Tamimi completely reverses reality
- 39-year-old father who lived in US for 30yrs deported to Mexico - too old for DACA
- Policing sexual desire: The #MeToo movement's impossible premise
- Peak hysteria? Japan issues false missile threat
- NYPD go crazy, beat down, taser man over failure to use turn signal
- Parents charged with torture after escaped teen helps save her 12 starving siblings
- Leaked email to IOC President Bach: 'WADA has been used for politics from the beginning'
- Federal judge drops sex charge against doctor in first female genital mutilation case
- Toronto: Alleged scissors attack on 11yo girl's hijab that triggered outcry 'did not happen', say police
- Pope Francis warns world is 'one accident' away from nuclear holocaust, 'we are at the very limit'
- Swedish government warns citizens: Be prepared for at least a week without help
- Condoleeza Rice warns #MeToo movement risks turning women into 'snowflakes'
- What happened to world reserve currencies during previous periods of transition?
- Terrorism ruled out after explosion causes building collapse and multiple injuries in Antwerp, Belgium
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- Oldest discovery of its kind: Ancient icy tomb of a Scythian prince, anticipate hidden treasures
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Strange fates of those who saw JFK shot
- Russian archaeologists discover new species of 10-ton, 40-foot dinosaur in Siberia
- Giza Pyramid mystery chamber may hold Pharaoh's 'throne of iron' made of meteorites
- Dormition Caves Monastery in Crimea, carved into mountain where legendary dragon was slain (PHOTOS)
- Ancient Phoenician DNA suggest they were 'explorers and traders, never conquerors'
- Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Why do hurricanes form eyes?
- Possible nova in southern Constellation Musca
- Reservoir 'swans': Aquatic robots deployed to monitor water pollution without disturbing surroundings
- New study shows how brain networks are linked to chronic pain
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Exoplanets discovered rotating at "perfect fifth" intervals
- Gates Foundation hired PR firm Emerging Ag to manipulate UN over Gene drives
- Chernobyl disaster site repurposed for solar energy project (PHOTOS)
- Sex totalitarianism: Dutch blockchain company creates app 'for giving consent'
- Life imitates art: Pizza Hut's 'Black Mirror announcement,' pole dancing robots & other strange takeaways from CES 2018
- Falling rocket booster explodes near a town in China
- Comet 41P record-breaking slowdown could cause it to break up or change direction
- Orangutans know herbal medicine
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- High-tech Dr. Dolittle: Scientists want to use AI to translate animal-speak into human language
- "Unfortunate risk": Uproar over contraceptive app after 37 users fall pregnant
- Milky Way's stellar 'rainbow' captured in stunning Hubble image
- Mystery deepens over fate of $1B missing spy satellite as Pentagon refuses to disclose information
- Little-known 2012 volcanic eruption was actually the largest in over a century say scientists
- Astronomers catch supermassive black hole emitting a 'double burp' after feasting on hot gas
- Lightning bolt strikes 4 boys in Namibia, kills one
- Two children killed by lightning bolt in Malawi
- 143 people dead due to severe cold in India near Nepal border, 60 dead in latter country
- 11 dead after floods and landslides in the Philippines
- Flash flooding hits parts of Fiji
- Young girl killed by pit bull terrier in Duncan, Oklahoma
- Shallow 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Greece, tremors felt in Athens
- SOTT Focus: California Mudslides, a Sign of Worse to Come?
- Snow blankets parts of central and northern Greece (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found outside Branson, Missouri
- Thousands flee as Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
- Australian birds have weaponized fire: Astonishing research indicates black kites are purposefully spreading wildfires
- Erie in Pennsylvania on pace for snowiest season with 136.5″ of snowfall so far this winter
- Nearly two feet of snow wallops Wilmington, Massachusetts
- Record-cold wave recedes, but now ice jams are causing flooding in US northeast
- Leopard attacks five people in Maharashtra, India
- Expedition reports findings from Havre Volcano in south Pacific Ocean, site of major 2012 underwater eruption
- Evidence of something much bigger: New bee species found thriving in former Arctic nuke site - study
- Shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru, leaves 1 dead and 20 injured
- Mayon Volcano in Philippines spews ash, threatens major eruption
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: Sugar is the Real Problem, Not Fat
- SOTT Focus: Bullshit For Breakfast: Kellogg's Processed Breakfast Cereal Health Claims Are Reasonably Unbelievable
- SOTT Focus: Statin Drugs - The Real Reason Official Guidelines Still Demonize Fats Despite the Evidence?
- From 'baby brain' to 'man flu': Crazy myths or real ailments? (POLL)
- Multivitamin and folic acid use lowers autism rates
- 'The children can not concentrate' Dutch Pediatricians call for ban on sale of energy drinks to kids
- Surprise! Research shows little Calcium in bone broth
- Proper exercise can reverse damage from heart aging
- The FDA's current position on the regulation of homeopathic drugs? Illegal
- The pernicious dark side of toxic 'Forever Chemicals'
- Beauty may be only skin deep but mercury toxicity is systemic - the health dangers of skin bleaching products
- Public health emergency - more people killed from opioids than leading diseases
- Restricting Eating Times Boosts Quality of Life in Neurodegenerative Disease
- The "Deadly Breast Cancer Gene" Is A Myth, Lancet Study Confirms
- Bitter pill to swallow: Why iodine tablets won't save you from nuclear fallout
- Tap water toxins: 170 million Americans in 50 states exposed radioactive tap water
- Unlike anti-depressants, psilocybin mushrooms can actually cure depression
- Mental Health, Inc. exposes the greed and cronyism behind some of Big Pharma's worst excesses
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
Quote of the Day
Each of us tend to think we see things as they are, that we are objective. But this is not the case. We see the world, not as it is, but as we are - or as we are conditioned to see it.
Recent Comments
I have flat roof that I feed birds off ... have a nice collection of visitors Jackdaws, Magpies, Seagulls and the inevitable pigeons Pigeons are...
My guess is that National Security Advisor McMaster (pushed by his mentor General Petraeus) is the brain behind this Not so sure about that....
For all anyone knows, The DUP and The ScotNats have been/will be in receipt of 'deep state tweaking', and perhaps there'll be some kind of...
is it Kurdistan, or Turdistan, the new u.s./zionland created "shithole"?
"With everything that is in play, perhaps even the Establishment faction that wants out of the EU..." Someone's got too many baby Brit devils...
Comment: See also: