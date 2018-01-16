© Matt Cardy / Getty Images



Britain scrambled two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets from Scotland to intercept Russian planes close to the United Kingdom's airspace, a defence ministry spokesman said.The Russian plane model is yet to be identified as the operation is still ongoing.Air traffic monitors appear to show the RAF jets being trailed by the British Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, which can provide air-to-air refueling capabilities to the Typhoons.In September, two RAF Typhoons were scrambled to monitor a pair of Russian planes reportedly flying into UK airspace.RAF Typhoon jets have been used since 2007 in offensives against the Islamic State (ISIS/ ISIL), with pilots carrying out missions lasting up to eight-hours.The 1,500 mph armed fighter jets incorporate air-to-air missiles and are an integral part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert.