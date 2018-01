© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

President Donald Trump has ordered the intelligence community to develop new rules to handle requests from government officials who want to reveal the identities of US citizens collected through foreign surveillance.Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday, ordering Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats to create a policy requiring each branch of the intelligence community to create their own procedures for responding to so-called "unmasking" requests.Specifically,The purpose of the memorandum is to improve the efficiency of "unmasking" requests and ensure the intelligence community complies with privacy laws, a White House official told Bloomberg The memorandum comes after Republicans complained about President Barack Obama's national security advisor Susan Rice admitting to revealing the identity of members of Trump's campaign team, whose identities had been concealed in surveillance reports.In September, Rice told CNN thatAfter Rice testified before the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Trey Gowdy, (R-South Carolina) told the Daily Caller that there was "nothing that came up in her interview that led me to conclude" that Rice improperly "unmasked" the Trump advisers or disclosed classified information to the media.However, the Washington Post was laterwhich ultimately led to Flynn being fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. Some Republicans have suggested thatin an attempt to damage the Trump presidency.The intelligence community frequently monitors the communications of foreigners in the US, but redacts the names of American citizens that were "incidentally collected" to protect their privacy rights. Senior officials can request that certain names be "unmasked" if they decide they need more information.While the White House did not release any details on what the new policies would entail, Coats wrote a letter to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) in November, which outlined the basic policy changes at the time.Coats said thatAdditionally, the policy would require "heightened levels of approval for requests made during a Presidential transition when those requests relate to known members of a President-elect's transition team," Coats wrote in the letter obtained by Reuters The memorandum came on the same day that the House Freedom Caucus said they would oppose a bill to reauthorize section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, without "significant reforms to ensure that Americans' Fourth Amendment rights are protected.""The House Freedom Caucus is opposed to the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 because it allows the government to collect and search Americans' communications without a warrant," the caucus wrote on Tuesday.The bill to reauthorize the program is scheduled for a vote in the House on Thursday.