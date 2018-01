© Chris McAndrew / parliament.uk / Wikipedia



White male ministers are at risk of being shafted, to make way for black and ethnic minority as well as female MPs, Tory MP Philip Davies has claimed, warning that white, male MPs could be "hoofed out" to make way for minorities.UK PM Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle, broadly considered as chaotic , has caused "legitimate concern" among white male MPs that they will be overlooked "because they are a white male," Davies told the Telegraph."It certainly does not do anyone any favours to promote people who are not ready for promotion just because of their gender or race. But obviously any self-respecting Conservative would say that all jobs should be given on merit and we should be blind to people's gender, race or religion."Davies' partner, Tatton MP Esther McVey, was made Work and Pensions secretary in the reshuffle.Davies has a history of anti-feminist sentiments. In November, the outspoken MP said he was being bullied by "militant feminists."In 2016, the Shipley MP said that "feminist zealots really do want women to have their cake and eat it" in their mission for equality. Later that year, he was elected to the Equalities Committee.