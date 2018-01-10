Russia's State Duma
Russia's State Duma plenary session
Media outlets financed from abroad, continue their attempts to promote their own agenda in Russia ahead of the presidential election there in March, Peter Tolstoy, the State Duma deputy speaker, said.

"You are all aware of the ongoing attempts, especially in the run-up to March 2018, to impose an information agenda through mass media, which [are not] based in Russia and are directly funded by foreign states," Tolstoy said during the parliament's Information Policy Committee session.

At this session, a draft law regulating the activities of foreign agents in the media was discussed. The deputy speaker said that such a situation would call for the information provided by foreign agents to be specially labeled.

The draft law, which was submitted to the Duma on December 19, would require, among other things, that outlets recognized as foreign agents establish a legal entity in Russia to distribute their product.