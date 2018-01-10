A leopard killed and ate two children in a span of 12 hours in Chhindwara district on Sunday, triggering panic among villagers living on the fringes of the forest range.The victim, Harish Tekam,The leopard was so swift that no one heard a thing. When his mother came outside a little later, she saw blood splatters on the walls of her little hut and the boy missing.The victim's mother screamed for help, leading to a tense search at night. Tekam's mangled body was found behind some bushes."It is a leopard, and a young one, which is why it's targeting children. We are searching for the animal and will relocate it once it is captured. We are in touch with villagers to help them take safety measures," district forest officer, Chhindwara (east forest division) SS Uddey told TOI.Her young sisters made a brave attempt to snatch her body from its jaws, but failed. This is close to Ratapani forest, where the tiger population has doubled in the last few years.