World leaders were outraged last month when the 45th president announced his intention to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, calling the holy city the "capital" of Israel. The announcement sparked protests across the occupied Palestinian territories, leading to hundreds of demonstrators being arrested and at least 14 killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry.The occupied territories, and the increasing number of illegal Israeli settlements, have been at the center of decades of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.Johnson said. "It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states."Johnson made his comments talking to the Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki on Monday, a statement from Britain's Foreign Office said.In recent monthsDivisions became apparent when the president refused to stop a court case between aviation chiefs at Bombardier and Boeing, a US company. Boeing moved to add huge, punishing tariffs on the Canadian company's C-series planes, meaning the program could be ended, costing thousands of jobs in Northern Ireland.May also hit out at Trump after he shared videos on Twitter from far-right group Britain First.Trump then told May to concentrate on her own house and to leave his Twitter alone, in a spat which could see the scrapping of Trump's visit to open the new US embassy in the UK.