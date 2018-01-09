A Yale psychiatry professor who claimed a Republican senator secretly met with her to discuss President Trump's mental health admits she exaggerated her claims, and confessed the "meeting" with "accidental" and "incidental."



"It wasn't arranged in advance," Dr. Bandy Lee confessed to the Weekly Standard. "It was accidental. It was incidental."



Lee made headlines this week amid breathless media reports that she had met in December with a dozen Democratic members of Congress who are worried about President Trump's mental health.



Lee claimed one of the lawmakers was a Republican senator, whom she refused to name. She claimed the exchange with the GOP senator took place in a Senate office building on December 5, but refused to say whether it occurred in a hallway, where tourists incidentally run into lawmakers.



"I won't comment. I'm sorry," Lee said.

