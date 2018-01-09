© Getty Images

A former cop who was caught with 1,500 indecent images of children including pictures of rape, has been given a suspended sentence. Darren Wright, 38, blamed his two bouts of cancer as the reason for his crime.Wright's home in Southport, where he lives with his parents, was raided on June 9. Legal representatives of the former officer told the Liverpool Crown Court that he had suffered with mental health issues after twice battling leukemia.Prosecutor Robert Jones told the court the accused had asked for his phone back from police ostensibly in order to retain the details of medical appointments, though Jones questioned Wright's motives."The defendant appeared to be acting rather furtively with his iPhone. In fact what he was trying to do was delete some chat conversations. Those chat conversations were nothing to do with indecent images, but the police did not know that at the time."As a result, he was fired by Merseyside Police's professional standards department after a formal misconduct hearing. Wright did not attend the hearing."We simply cannot afford to have police officers and support staff working for us who do not strive to uphold the highest levels of professionalism and integrity at all times," said Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Cummings.Defense lawyer James Hamilton told the court that Wright's double cancer diagnosis had "a significant impact upon the reason why he offended.""He is a man who has suffered two bouts of serious ill health, the consequences of which will live with him for the rest of his life,"Hamilton said."He has also suffered the loss of the career that he loved deeply. That was something that was taken from him in many ways by his ill health. He has already, in my respectful submission, suffered significant punishment," he added.Judge Denis Watson QC sentenced the former police officer to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and a 35-day rehabilitation activity.Wright was also told to sign the Sex Offenders Register and to adhere to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years.Pedophile hunter group Dark Justice said every child groomer should be imprisoned.they told MailOnline."These sick people found guilty of grooming intended to rape their child victim, and were more than happy to destroy their lives. They need to be rehabilitated, and the best place to do that is behind bars.