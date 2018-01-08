We appear to be viewing a false-positive-generating machine.

asking lots of questions and doing weak statistical testing is part of what is wrong with the self-reinforcing publish/grants business model. Just ask a lot of questions, get false-positives, and make a plausible story for the food causing a health effect with a p-value less than 0.05: HARKing.

the critical point is:

Beware of any study that asks too many questions!

Statistically comparing a large number of outcomes using the usual significance threshold of .05 is likely to be misleading because there is a high risk of falsely concluding that a significant effect is present when none exists.

The inventor of the FFQ has to his credit (?) more than 1,700 papers.

Researchers have been thriving by churning out this dubious research since the early 1990s, and inasmuch as most of the work on Food Frequency Questionnaires is government funded--by the National Cancer Institute, among other federal entities--it's ripping off taxpayers as well as

misleading

them