Rain and rivers

Heavy rain from 03 January has caused flooding and landslides in and around the city of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.At least 37 people are thought to have died,Local media said that the fatalities occurred in several areas around the city, including in Ngaliema, Selembao, Bandalungwa, Limete and Barumbu.The provincial minister for health and social affairs, Dominique Weloli, told AFP that the district of Ngaliema, a poor hillside community, was particularly hit. Other affected areas include Kingabwa, Mombele and Ndjili.Many of the the deaths were caused by the collapse of houses and walls and the flooding has once again brought Kinshasa's crumbling housing and poor infrastructure, in particular lack of adequate drainage, under scrutiny.Some local media reports suggest that at least two smaller rivers - the Ndjili and the Tshwenge - have burst their banks, damaging bridges in Ndjili district and flooding areas of the city close to the rivers.According to WMO figures,