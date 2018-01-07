Puppet Masters
Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad allegedly arrested for inciting protests
Sputnik
Sun, 07 Jan 2018 22:15 UTC
A series of unconfirmed reports allege that the former Iranian president had been detained and placed under house arrest following allegations that he either supported or incited unrest that has rocked the Middle Eastern nation since late December 2017.
Allegations were published Saturday by the London-based media outlet Al-Quds Al-Arabi citing what they termed "reliable sources in Tehran."
Ahmadinejad, while visiting the western Iranian city of Bushehr on December 28, was quoted by the news outlet stating that "Some of the current [Iranian] leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society," cited by the Times of Israel.
The former Middle Eastern leader - in office 2005-2013 - is alleged by the newspaper to have implied that the current administration in Tehran is a government of "mismanagement" and that current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's officials "believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society," according to Timesofisrael.com.
A quick response by Rouhani's government has seen hundreds of protesters arrested and the creation of well-attended pro-government rallies in Tehran and other cities.
Government officials in Tehran have blamed the unrest on foreign meddling, particularly on US, Saudi Arabian, and Israeli actors.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ground, balance and energize - how to cultivate a healthy psoas
- Is Trump's nuclear button tweet a sign of insanity or trash talk as negotiating tactic?
- Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad allegedly arrested for inciting protests
- Trump's new tax bill in simple terms, without snarky comments
- The lies we tell ourselves about the US military
- Essential touch: Research finds level of affection given to a baby physically affects their DNA
- Iran's real crime in the eyes of the West is that it does not bow to the US Empire
- Gowdy blasts Schiff over Trump-Russia probe statements prejudging Trump's guilt before investigation even began
- Furious Trump aide slams Wolff's book on CNN, calls president a 'genius'
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- What Wolff's "Fire and Fury" reveals about Trump administration's collusion with Israel
- Insects are the canaries in our coal mine - magical thinking won't help us this time
- Robot pioneer expects demand for male sex robots to skyrocket in 2018
- What's behind Grassley and Graham's letter recommending criminal investigation of Chris "Dirty Dossier" Steele?
- Police department helps thwart police brutality by offering yoga classes to officers
- California Antifa leader fined $11k for bogus restraining order
- 'Bomb cyclone' hits US East Coast: 65k homes without power and rising gas prices
- Kushner Companies being investigated by SEC for shady use of visa program for foreign investors
- Drudge outs Bannon and Breitbart's new benefactor
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000-year old rock art in India
- Is Trump's nuclear button tweet a sign of insanity or trash talk as negotiating tactic?
- Ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad allegedly arrested for inciting protests
- Iran's real crime in the eyes of the West is that it does not bow to the US Empire
- Gowdy blasts Schiff over Trump-Russia probe statements prejudging Trump's guilt before investigation even began
- Furious Trump aide slams Wolff's book on CNN, calls president a 'genius'
- What Wolff's "Fire and Fury" reveals about Trump administration's collusion with Israel
- What's behind Grassley and Graham's letter recommending criminal investigation of Chris "Dirty Dossier" Steele?
- Kushner Companies being investigated by SEC for shady use of visa program for foreign investors
- Drudge outs Bannon and Breitbart's new benefactor
- Democracy as a weapon of mass destruction: US actions in Syria, Ukraine, Iran
- Paul Ryan accused of interfering in Mueller's investigation
- Trump ready to talk with Kim under certain conditions
- Judge removes curfew for Imran Awan, ex-Dem IT aide, continues GPS device requirement
- Gorbachev urges leaders of Russia and US to 'prevent collapse' of INF treaty
- DC Press Corps knew for a year Killary was behind the Russia dossier and they hid it from the public
- Mueller's Russia probe grand jury looked like 'a Bernie Sanders rally,' says witness
- RT's Renegade Inc. year-end roundup: What we didn't know we didn't know
- Global security: The Western Russophobic paranoia after the Cold War
- Smackdown: UN Security Council schools Hillbilly Haley on purpose of UN after America's Iran demands
- Yemen: Houthi's claim downing of Saudi jet while coalition of chaos blames 'technical glitch'
- Trump's new tax bill in simple terms, without snarky comments
- The lies we tell ourselves about the US military
- Insects are the canaries in our coal mine - magical thinking won't help us this time
- Robot pioneer expects demand for male sex robots to skyrocket in 2018
- Police department helps thwart police brutality by offering yoga classes to officers
- California Antifa leader fined $11k for bogus restraining order
- Your choice: Freedom of thought or return to the dark ages
- MGM spokesman says Mandalay Bay staff entered Paddock's room twice on day of shooting - didn't notice anything suspicious
- Dumb as a rock Chelsea Clinton denies worshiping Satan after wishing Church of Satan happy new year
- Rights group: Israeli police don't investigate hate crimes against Palestinians majority of time
- Pedophile police chief arrested in undercover sting targeting adults soliciting sex from children
- Jews are leaving France as antisemitism escalates
- Michael Moore threatens to drill for oil offshore Trump's Mar-a-lago resort
- Top UK retailers volunteer for govt plan to stop assaults of acid attacks
- Mom plans to sue after son comes home from school with two broken wrists
- Manhunt underway as father kidnaps dangerously ill infant son from intensive care in Toulouse
- Man dies from serious injuries, object he picked up at Stockholm metro explodes
- Child psychologist: Best friends should be banned because it's 'exclusionary' and can lead to 'emotional distress'
- 31 year old man arrested for decapitating 5 cats, but 'Croydon cat killer' may still be at large
- Part of the solution? Brussels homeless receive portable cardboard tents to get through winter
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000-year old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Baia: Ancient Rome's 'sin city" at the bottom of the sea
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Newly declassified docs reveal post-war British concerns with Zionist terrorists operating in Europe
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- Colorado city moves ahead with muni broadband after beating telecom lobby
- How randomness is a key in the spread of disease, other 'evil'
- Dogs: Are they optimists or pessimists? Paw preference study may be predictive
- Male pregnancy may be closer than you think
- New method of examining teeth reveals ancient people lived much longer than currently believed
- How quantised inertia gets rid of dark matter
- SpaceX to launch top secret 'Zuma' after weeks of delays
- First batch of Russian 5th generation Su-57 fighter jets to be put in service 'very soon'
- Study shows which books you read to your baby matters
- Will 2018 be the year we directly 'see' our first black hole?
- New largest prime number discovered
- Researchers cool object beyond limits of known physics
- Four-dimensional physics now studied in two dimensions
- Russian scientists develop experimental underwater breathing technique - aimed at rescuing submarine crews
- Major chip flaw leaves billions of devices vulnerable to security concerns
- Russia joins search for space signals of unknown origin
- Hacking the Arpanet and the 'good ol' boys' of the NET
- Large ancient impact event discovered in Southeast Asia
- Scientists successfully use virus to attack brain cancer tumors
- Secret writing in mummy cases is revealed by new scan technique
- 'Bomb cyclone' hits US East Coast: 65k homes without power and rising gas prices
- Intense cold kills 70 people across Uttar Pradesh, India
- Boston storm tops blizzard of 1978 for high tide
- Mount Washington in New Hampshire ranks as the second coldest place on Earth and is even colder than Mars
- Strong earthquake hits Imphal on India-Myanmar border, scale of damage unclear
- 90 crows found dead at two parks in Saitama Prefecture, Japan
- Avalanche kills two skiers in Kals, Austria
- A taste of the future: Fruit and vegetable prices surge as blizzards cut off roads, damage crops in China
- Tornado in St.-Jean-Pla-de-Corts, Pyrenees Orientales, SW France this morning, January 7th
- Heavy snowfall traps thousands of people in cars overnight in Spain
- Dead fin whale washes up at Alexandria, Egypt
- Cat attacks woman inside her car in West Cocoa, Florida
- Surfer bitten on foot by shark off Gracetown, Western Australia
- Kadovar eruption: Sleeping volcano in Papua New Guinea awakes
- The big snow job: Begging for global warming as global cooling becomes obvious
- Thunderstorms hit eastern Spain resulting in torrential downpours, hail and tornadoes
- 'Bomb cyclone' leaves frozen wake of destruction and kills 22 in eastern US
- 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks western Iran in same area as deadly November 2017 quake
- Melted roads and bushfires strike Australia during catastrophic heatwave
- Global Weather: Freezing temperatures in China, powerful winds in U.K. and floods in New Zealand mean U.S. is not alone
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Ground, balance and energize - how to cultivate a healthy psoas
- Essential touch: Research finds level of affection given to a baby physically affects their DNA
- The 'gene silenced' apple is coming - how will consumers know the difference?
- Pregnant women who take ADHD drugs more likely to have babies with heart deformities and other birth defects
- California flu epidemic: Pharmacies running out of medicines, ERs are packed and death toll is rising
- One FDA scientist could end the autism epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Smarter Your Phone, The Dumber Your Brain
- Study finds alcohol damages DNA of stem cells, enhancing the risk of cancer
- Trehalose, a popular sugar additive, may have fueled the spread of two strains of C. difficile superbug
- Connections matter: Study reveals link between intelligence and connectivity in different regions of the brain's network
- Study confirms the next generation of RNA interference GM foods may seriously compromise the genetic integrity of our species
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- UK woman who battled blood cancer for years halts disease by treatment with turmeric
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Unvaccinated Australian children are now banned from daycare
- Flu hype nothing-burger: Minnesota hospitals enact visitor restrictions to reduce spread of illness
- France on high alert for flu and gastro bug, admissions up 35% at the weekend
- SOTT Focus: If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals
- Survey says meat-eaters have more sex than vegetarians
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- What if everything we've been told about depression is wrong?
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - bottle left intact to be found at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
- Manly P. Hall
Recent Comments
If it appears trump ever made a smart move, i would say it most likely was caused by a rare occations of him taking advice from others.
They don't want real competition, only the fake kind. Add in the monopolization process in the American Empire, and all the M&A activity makes...
Well, that didn't say much, did it?
Oops! :O Time for another op somewhere? Or just let this go away as no one in the Empire pays attention to anything these days, right? Isn't there...
Perfect! Something for everyone right before the end. LOL
Comment: Considering Israel's general disdain for Iran, it seems wise to wait for official confirmation before accepting this story whole-hog. For more information, see: Twitter's #FreeIran and #IranProtests: Hyperbole, Deception and Outright Lies to Further Western 'Regime Change' Narrative