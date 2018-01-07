© AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews

allege that the former Iranian president had been detained and placed under house arrest following allegations that he either supported or incited unrest that has rocked the Middle Eastern nation since late December 2017.citing what they termed "reliable sources in Tehran."Ahmadinejad, while visiting the western Iranian city of Bushehr on December 28, was quoted by the news outlet stating that "Some of the current [Iranian] leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society," cited by the Times of Israel.The former Middle Eastern leader - in office 2005-2013 - is alleged by the newspaper to have implied that the current administration in Tehran is a government of "mismanagement" and that current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's officials "believe that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society," according to Timesofisrael.com.A quick response by Rouhani's government has seen hundreds of protesters arrested and the creation of well-attended pro-government rallies in Tehran and other cities.