© Molly Crabapple



Syria: From Support for Peaceful Protesters to Support for Daesh

Ukraine: Victoria Nuland's Soft (Cookie) Power

Iran: 'Human Rights Concerns' or (Geo) Politics as Usual?

Conclusions: US 'Concern Over Human Rights Violations' = Code for 'Time for Regime Change'?

The US has taken advantage of the recent mass antigovernment protests in Iran to reinforce pressure on that country, in line with President Trump's already harsh stance against Tehran.Sputnik takes a look back at US rhetoric and actions in Syria and Ukraine, and compares them with the rhetoric being used in relation to the recent unrest in Iran.What began as a peaceful protest movement against Syrian authorities in 2011 turned into a bloody civil conflict which virtually destroyed the Middle Eastern country by 2017. Before demonstrations started in March 2011, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had been in office for almost 11 years, vacillating between traditional one-party rule and democratic political and social reforms.The boys, it was said, were 'backing the spirit of the Arab awakening', and calling for the toppling of the 'Assad regime'.Security forces, perhaps fearful of an Egypt or Tunisia-like regime change scenario, responded with a violent crackdown, using tear gas and water cannons and firing live rounds at protesters.While tensions grew, the United States was hesitant to respond to the crisis in Syria as it had in Libya. In that country, taking upon itself the "responsibility to protect" and intervening militarily, all under the pretext of an 'imminent threat of mass atrocities' against the Libyan people,In Syria, President Obama made attempts to pressure authorities, calling on Assad to stop what he called the "abhorrent violence committed against peaceful protesters." As protests dragged on, the crackdown intensified, and theObama and the State Department repeating the now well-known "Assad must go" mantra, perhaps hoping that the leader could be pressured into stepping down.. Washington made good on the promise, with Obama signing an executive order requiring theof the Syrian government subject to US jurisdiction, imposingand related products, andSaying it was concerned with the security of its ambassador, the US also pulled him out of the country, adding to tensions between Washington and Damascus.In August 2012, the Obama administration warned Damascus not to use its considerable stockpile of chemical weapons against protesters.In a fortuitous 'coincidence' for pro-intervention forces in Washington, the Syrian opposition accused Assad of using chemical weapons in March and August of 2013, putting Washington on a course to missile strikes against the country. But Syria was then saved by Russia, which, serving as a mediator, struck a deal with the US under which Washington would refrain from intervention if Damascus destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles.y.Through the years, the US has also supplied whom it described as 'moderate rebels' with weapons and support, despite ample evidence that these militants were little more than jihadists of a different color. The true hypocrisy of the US 'human rights' narrative for Syria was demonstrated in late 2017, after Damascus and Moscow accused the US military of providing direct support for Daesh's remnants in the terrorists' ongoing war against the Syrian government.after President Viktor Yanukovich unexpectedly postponed signing an association agreement with the European Union over unfavorable terms. The US approached the situation more delicately than in Syria, since it involved possible confrontation with another major power, namely Russia, in Moscow's backyard. Obama repeatedly warned Russia that "any violation" of Ukraine's sovereignty would be considered "profound interference" in the country and "a clear violation of international law.""It is absolutely unacceptable to have Russian boots on the Ukrainian ground in the 21st century, violating all international deals and treaties," Obama said in mid-March 2014, after Yanukovich had been overthrown in a plot supported by Washington and Brussels.In January 2014, following the release of a highly critical State Department report on "human rights abuses" by Ukrainian security forces against the Maidan protesters, US Vice President Joe Biden condemned "violence by any side" and warned Yanukovich against a crackdown. Biden reiterated his warning on February 20, just days before the coup, saying that the US would sanction any officials who engaged in violence, and urging Yanukovich to "take immediate and tangible steps to work with the opposition on a path forward that addresses the legitimate aspirations of the Ukrainian people." Last year, in his new memoir, Biden admitted that he urged the president to flee the country after it became clear that pro-Western forces had gained the upper hand.pouring an estimated $5 billion of US taxpayers' money into assisting Ukrainians in building "democratic institutions," This figure was mentioned by Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland in a speech in 2014, shortly after the success of the Maidan coup.Exactly which 'democratic institutions' Nuland was referring to is hard to say, since Maidan ousted the country's democratically-elected government, replacing it with politicians who had been vetted and approved of directly by Washington and the EU. This was evidenced by the large number of European and even US-born advisers, consultants and ministers appointed to the post-coup cabinet.Nuland's famous cookie campaign, which saw her and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt treating riot police and protesters to cookies in Kiev during the protests in a demonstration of US support, was a perfect illustration of US soft power applied to Ukraine.However, the use of US soft power has led to hard consequences.Moscow approved Crimea's decision, leading to a crisis in relations between the West and Russia. Activists in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region attempted their own breakaway, but were attacked by the Ukrainian army and ultranationalist volunteer units, culminating in a bloody civil war presently frozen in a fragile ceasefire.breaking off centuries of strong economic, political, and socio-cultural ties between Moscow and Kiev. Ukraine's decision to renounce its non-aligned status and to push for NATO membership offers Russia the bleak prospect of havingUltimately, the Ukrainian case too demonstrates thatIn the war-torn Donbass region, where upwards of 35,000 people have been killed, thousands injured and millions displaced since April 2014, the US continues to fan the flames. Last week, the State Department gave the go-ahead on the sale of tens of millions of dollars' worth of sniper systems, ammunition, parts and accessories to Ukraine, while accusing Moscow of "perpetuat[ing] an active conflict and humanitarian crisis" in the region. Moscow has warned that although the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine will not change the strategic situation on the ground, it would almost certainly increase the number of victims.Last week,At least 20 people were reportedly killed, including two police officers, and at least 450 more detained, according to media reports.echoing the Obama administration's response in the early stages of the Syrian crisis. Both presidents stated that they were inspired by the (Syrian/Iranian) peoples' pursuit of democratic changes, and issued statements about 'oppressive regimes being unable to endure'.The Trump administration has also vowed to hold Tehran accountable for violence against protesters, with President Trump saying Sunday that the US was "watching very closely for human rights violations."Trump was backed up by his State Department. "We have ample authorities to hold accountable those who commit violence against protestors, contribute to censorship, or steal from the people of Iran," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday. "To the regime's victims, we say: You will not be forgotten," she added.calling the protests a "spontaneous expression of fundamental human rights" and a "powerful exhibition of brave people who have become so fed up with their oppressive government that they are willing to risk their lives in protests."Active on his Twitter feed as usual, Trump unleashed an avalanche of tweets praising demonstrators for protesting against "their corrupt government," and promising "great support from the United States at the appropriate time."Gholam Ali Khoshroo, Iran's envoy to the UN, stressed Friday thatThe diplomat accused the US and European powers of encouraging violent protests, including training people to use of Molotov cocktails, and pushing protesters to stage an armed uprising.Russia and China have condemned any efforts to intervene in Iran's internal affairs. Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya argued that Friday's US-convened emergency Security Council meeting was called under a "bogus pretext," and suggested it was meant to undermine the Iran nuclear deal, not protect human rights or the interests of the Iranian people.No region in the world seems immune from of the gaze of the world's sole superpower.Now, Iran too is faced with US warnings about alleged human rights abuses. The question, it seems, is whether Tehran will have the political, economic and military capital to withstand Washington's probing assaults, and whether Iran's allies and partners in the region have the strength and foresight to back it up in its hour of need.