© BBC



Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has called on Russia and the US to come to terms over the crucial 1987 nuclear arms control treaty. Its breakdown may trigger the collapse of international disarmament, he said.Speaking to Kyodo News, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said : "Now the task of preserving disarmament agreements is one of the most important."Gorbachev said. "I still hope that the leaders of our countries have enough wisdom to prevent this.""I urged the presidents of Russia and the US to tackle the problem personally; to reaffirm commitments to the treaty, and to instruct diplomats and militaries to solve the problems," he said.Signed in Washington, DC in 1987 by then-US President Ronald Reagan and Gorbachev, the landmark Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, commonly referred to as the INF (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces) Treaty, contributed to the end of the Cold War and still remains crucial to stability in Europe. It required the "destruction of the Parties' ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, their launchers and associated support structures and support equipment." The parties have also agreed to not produce or test-fly such missiles in the future.In 2014, the US declared Russia in violation of its obligations under the deal.Washington claimed that Moscow had secretly developed a new type of ground-based missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers that violates the treaty. However,The US ramped up tensions around the treaty in December, when on the 30th anniversary of its signing, theincluding options for conventional, ground-launched, intermediate-range missile systems." The US claims that this "will not violate our INF Treaty obligations."signed by US President Donald Trump on December 12, however,Section 1243 of the NDAA allocatesto prevent "attacks from these missiles." The NDAA also approves a program to developThe document also requires the secretary of defense to deliver a report to congressional defense committees on whether developing a new system or modifying already existing mid-range missile systems for ground use is more "feasible."The NDAA states that "in the sense of Congress"The document, however, fails to provide any evidence to back up the accusations against Moscow.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in mid-December that"We hear talk about the problems of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Apparently, conditions are being created and an information-propaganda campaign is being run for a possible US withdrawal from the treaty," Putin stated. In fact, US withdrawal has already started andPutin noted that the US ballistic defense system deployed in Romania can be easily converted to launch mid-range missiles instead of interceptor projectiles. He also warned that Washington would jeopardize international security if it unilaterally withdraws from the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).