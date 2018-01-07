no traces of poison or agrichemicals

Ninety crows have been found dead on Thursday and Friday in two parks in Saitama Prefecture, health authorities said Saturday.Authorities said 35 crows were found dead in Tokorozawa and another 55 were found in Iruma, Fuji TV reported.Prefectural health officials said there was very little food in any of the crows, indicating that they may have starved to death.However, as a precaution, police and health authorities have urged people not to touch any dead birds.