China is reportedly planning to boost its military presence overseas with its second foreign naval base in Pakistan. The news comes amid a row between the US and Pakistan, with Washington freezing security funding for Islamabad.After setting up its first foreign naval facility in Djibouti in August of last year, right next to the Pentagon's base, Beijing may now seek to gain a foothold in Pakistan.An anonymous source told the outlet that the navy would set up a base near Gwadar as military vessels need "specific services" which cannot be provided by the existing commercial facility."Gwadar port can't provide specific services for warships...It is not a good place to carry out military logistical support," the source said.Earlier this week, US Army Reserve Colonel Lawrence Sellin spoke of Beijing's intention to build the new overseas naval base in Pakistan in an op-ed published by the Daily Caller website.In June,on China's military developmentsThe report was subsequently slammed by Beijing, with its foreign ministry calling it "speculation" and accusing Washington of disregarding the facts.Gwadar is a deep-sea port located less than 50 miles east of the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan province.The multibillion-dollar project is aimed at creating a network of roads, railways, and pipelines, to expand its trade and transport links and boost economic influence across central and south Asia.The report on China planning to build a naval base in Pakistan comes as US President Donald Trump started the year by slamming Islamabad for allegedly harboring terrorists, threatening to cut security aid to the country, which amounts to around $1 billion annually. While the US has already frozen last year's $255 million assistance to Pakistan, the suspension can also affect at least $900 million in coalition support funds (CSF) authorized for Pakistan for the 2017 fiscal year. The move triggered harsh criticism in Islamabad. Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan vowed a "cold-blooded response" to the intention to withhold aid to Pakistan.