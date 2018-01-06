sunwing plane
© AFP/Getty Images
The Sunwing plane caught fire after colliding with Westjet flight.
An airliner's wing burst into flames after colliding with another jet at Toronto's Pearson Airport, causing the emergency evacuation of 168 passengers.

Dramatic footage filmed from inside one of the aircraft showed passengers screaming as the blaze broke out on the other plane, which was being towed by ground crew.

One firefighter was taken to hospital after being injured responding to the collision between the the two planes, operated by Canadian airlines Sunwing and Westjet.

Calgary-based Westjet said it had received unconfirmed reports of "minor injuries" following the incident but that all 168 passengers and six crew members on board its flight were safe and accounted for.

The jet, a Boeing 737-800, was waiting to proceed to the gate when its wing was clipped by the other plane at 6.20pm on Friday.


Passengers described "chaos" inside the airliner following the collision.

Gustavo Lobo told CBC News: "Out of nowhere there was an audible crunch and the plane rocked slightly. We looked out the window and saw that the plane had backed up into us. Everyone was a little shocked and kind of chuckling at the situation.

"Panic set in when what seemed to be fuel [started] spewing from the crash. After a couple of seconds the entire thing ignited and it was chaos inside the plane. People screaming and panicking all while the flight attendants shouted to try and control the situation."

Westjet said passengers were evacuated using an emergency slide "due to the position of the aircraft on the laneway".

"Emergency crews were on hand and responded immediately," it added in a statement.

Sunwing said there were no passengers or crew onboard its plane when it caught fire, saying the aircraft was being towed by ground handler Swissport International.

"We are awaiting further information from Swissport and will provide more details as they become available," a spokesman added.

Photos showed extensive damage to the wing of the aircraft following the fire.

An airport spokesman said: "Fire and Emergency Services responded to the incident and extinguished a small fire on the Sunwing aircraft.

"Passengers on the Westjet aircraft have been evacuated safely and have returned to the terminal.

"One member of the Toronto Pearson Fire and Emergency Service is being treated in hospital.

"The Transportation Safety Board has arrived at Toronto Pearson and will be completing an investigation.

"At this time, airport operations have not been significantly affected by the incident but continue to be challenged by the extreme cold weather conditions."