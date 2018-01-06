Earth Changes
Crocodiles attack inflatable boat in Zimbabwe, kill 90-year-old man and critically injure woman
Sky News
Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:43 UTC
John Bowman, 90, and Rosemary Mitchell, 65, were attacked as they paddled in an inflatable boat in Matopos National Park.
They were relaxing with a group at Mpopoma Dam, an area of natural beauty and known crocodile hotspot.
"The crocodiles attacked the air-pumped boat they were using until it punctured," Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said.
"Their colleagues noticed that they were struggling and drove to seek help."
When park rangers arrived both victims were still under attack and shots had to be fired to disperse the crocodiles.
The victims, who were both Zimbabwean nationals, were then taken to hospital.
Mr Bowman died before arrival, while Ms Mitchell, who had life-threatening injuries, was placed on life support.
Crocodiles are known for their characteristic "death roll" method of attack, ambushing their victim before drowning them by spinning them under the water.
Attacks are particularly common at this time of year, with hungry females leaving their nests for the first time in the three months after their young hatch.
I started listening to the show, only to find out that it was hosted by a bunch smart phone users. What's the point in that? Every smart phone...
Maybe all the abducted humans and many humans who have mysteriously disappeared are sitting in some galactic pet store somewhere far far away. I...
Caring for his canadian pooch <3 [Link]
The MEK is vilified by most in Iran because of its collaboration with Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, which cost Iran about...
Don't look much like The Baader-Meinhof Gang, do they? More - 'Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Kids".