Crocodiles in Zimbabwe have killed a 90-year-old man and critically injured a 65-year-old woman.John Bowman, 90, and Rosemary Mitchell, 65,They were relaxing with a group at Mpopoma Dam, an area of natural beauty and known crocodile hotspot."Their colleagues noticed that they were struggling and drove to seek help."Crocodiles are known for their characteristic "death roll" method of attack, ambushing their victim before drowning them by spinning them under the water.Attacks are particularly common at this time of year, with hungry females leaving their nests for the first time in the three months after their young hatch.