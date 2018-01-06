A 27-year-old man who investigators said bashed in car windshields, shattered a window and an ATM at two Pearl District banks, then threw a burning flare into a Portland police car during anti-Trump and May Day protests was sentenced this week to three years of probation.



John Barton Elliott was caught on video in some of these acts on Nov. 10, 2016, two days after Donald Trump was elected president. The vandalism included joining others in swinging baseball bats or sticks at the cars at Broadway Toyota on the east end of the Broadway Bridge, shattering the window of Chase Bank and smashing an ATM screen at Umpqua Bank in the Pearl District, investigators said.



Police weren't able to identify Elliott until May 1, 2017, when he showed up to May Day protests in downtown Portland and joined at least one other man in throwing lighted flares later found in the back of a heavily vandalized police SUV parked near Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street.

Elliott was arrested, and police used his distinctive eyeglasses and bike messenger bag to link him to the Nov. 10 crimes.



Elliott worked as a bike messenger, had attended four years of college and had no previous criminal history except for a misdemeanor shoplifting conviction in 2016.

