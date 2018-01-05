Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed the United States for the conviction of a top Turkish banker in a US trial, saying Washington is hatching a "chain of plots" against Ankara.A US federal court on Wednesday convicted an executive of Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank - Mehmet Hakan Atilla - for allegedly evading sanctions imposed against Iran."If this is the US understanding of justice, then the world is doomed. There can be no such understanding of justice," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday, reacting to the conviction.The Turkish president called Hakan Atilla's case "full of contradictions."In his Friday remarks, President Erdogan said the American plots against Turkey went beyond legal ones.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 21, 2017. (Photo by AFP)The Turkish government, which accuses Gulen of having masterminded a failed coup in Turkey in 2016, has repeatedly requested his extradition from the US. But the governments of former US president Barack Obama and incumbent Donald Trump have refused."Well then what are the international and bilateral legal agreements doing? They are becoming obsolete. I am saddened to say this but after this, the process will work like that," Erdogan said.Referring to the apparent safety and comfort Gulen enjoys in the US, Erdogan said, "Those who are attempting a coup against us in my country... live like pashas in 400 acres of land," using the title of former senior officials in the Ottoman times.