On December 21, 2017, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order that would strike fear in the hearts of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and every corrupt actor in their international cabal that coalesced behind closed doors in an effort to install Hillary Clinton as President in 2016. The EO follows news of an FEC complaint blasting the money laundering scheme devised as part of the covert arrangements Clinton, Obama, the Democratic Party, big media, and big tech used to undermine democracy in 2016.
In Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption, Trump's administration threw down a gauntlet in drastically expanding punishments for the world's most crooked politicians and human rights abusers.
Josh Rogin explains, emphasis added:
There was understandable skepticism that the Trump team would enthusiastically enforce the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, signed by President Obama in his final days in office, which authorizes the president to block visas and sanction individuals and entities from any country that abuses human rights or engages in "acts of significant corruption." But the first-ever list of 51 such targets, announced by the State and Treasury departments on Dec. 21, was a clear sign the Trump administration is supporting the law and implementing it in good faith.
The world's worst crooks and killers should be running scared.Later that day, Trump issued a letter to Congress declaring a National Emergency due to the massive scope and scale of the corruption named in the EO. He advised Congress that the Order will seize the financial assets and properties of the guilty parties targeted, and may do so without notice.
The letter, with emphasis, begins:
TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:
Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as amended (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), I hereby report that I have issued the enclosed Executive Order (the "order") declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world. In addition to taking action under IEEPA, the order implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (Public Law 114-328) (the "Act") and delegates certain of its authorities.
The order blocks the property and interests in property of persons listed in the Annex to the order.The President imposed sanctions on 13 corrupt politicians, businesspeople, and human rights abusers all named point blank in an Annex to the order. As a result, their assets within U.S. jurisdictions have been frozen, and Americans are immediately prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.
Those familiar with Clinton's network of criminality would notice various names listed in the EO's Annex that incriminate her and her partners. While many of the 13 are directly connected to Clinton or Obama, the most damning for Clinton are the sanctions imposted on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and anti-LGBT dictator Yahya Jammeh of Gambia.
Since 1997, Dan Gertler has acted as an unofficial gatekeeper for mining deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was recently exposed that Glencore, a shady mining company and commodities trader, lent millions to the Israeli billionaire to secure a deal; founded in 1974 as Marc Rich and Co., Glencore and its predecessor were cited in 2004 by the CIA as having paid $3.2M in illegal kickbacks, and have been accused of catastrophic environmental pollution and the use of child labor in mines. Rich, a founding partner and longtime Clinton donor, was on the FBI's 10 most wanted list before being pardoned by Bill Clinton in the final hours of his presidency.
As for Yahya Jammeh: President Clinton authorized a CIA-led coup to install Jammeh in Gambia in 1994; under Jammeh, Gambia became a strategic ally of the United States as Jammeh permitted NASA to maintain an emergency landing site for NASA's space shuttle in the country and participate with the CIA in a post-9/11 rendition program. Gambian activists recently blasted Obama for his cozy relationship with Jammeh and lack of response to horrific anti-LGBT persecution and abuses of human rights in Gambia.
Trump's EO comes at a tenuous time for Clinton. With disgraced former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile's book Hacks shining new light on the way Clinton and the Democrats rigged its 2016 primary, pressure continues to mount on Trump to determine just how criminal Clinton's takeover was. Worse, the impropriety of Clinton's overseeing of an illegal uranium deal and the cover-up of her involvement in funding the unverified Steele Dossier are exposing the extent her corruption contaminated and politicized the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In October, President Trump urged the DOJ to allow an FBI informant to testify before Congress regarding the uranium deal, lifting a gag order that kept him mum under Obama. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' DOJ prosecutors are now asking FBI agents to explain the evidence they found in the previously-stalled investigation into Clinton's Uranium One deal.
Zero Hedge fleshed out the way the EO may be directly targeting the individuals and entities that orchestrated Uranium One here:
Last Week's Executive Order could have serious implications for D.C. lobbyists who provide "goods and services" (e.g. lobbying services) to despots, corrupt foreign politicians or foreign organizations engaging in the crimes described in the EO. "Virtually every lobbyist in DC has got to be in a cold sweat over the scope of this EO," said an attorney consulted in the matter who wishes to remain anonymous. [...]
Now consider that if reports from The Hill are accurate - an FBI mole deep within the Russian uranium industry uncovered evidence that "Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton's charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow (the Uranium One approval)" - a deal which would eventually grant the Kremlin control over 20 percent of America's uranium supply right around the time Bill Clinton also collected $500,000 for a Moscow speech, as detailed by author Peter Schweitzer's book Clinton Cash and the New York Times in 2015. [...]
Hypothetically, if the Uranium One deal is deemed corrupt by the Trump administration, and "Russian nuclear officials" indeed routed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, and Tony Podesta lobbied on behalf of the deal for the Clinton Foundation - it stands to reason that this Executive Order could freeze the US-housed assets of quite a few individuals. Of note, assets can be frozen with no prior warning, as trump has declared a national emergency due to the "scope and gravity" of the threat posed by said individuals.It gets worse. Following the EO and the letter to Congress, Trump delivered a third punch that made clear his administration is prioritizing the prosecution of crimes involving human trafficking as part of his takedown of human rights abusers. On December 29, Trump issued a Proclamation naming January 2018 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
"During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we recommit ourselves to eradicating the evil of enslavement. Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation. It has no place in our world.
This month we do not simply reflect on this appalling reality. We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world."This is truly as dire as it gets for Clinton. We know Trump means business: last fall, in a visit to Miami, Trump denounced both Clintons in no uncertain terms for their unconscionable gutting of Haiti following the 2011 earthquake.
"During the deadly earthquake in Haiti, the Clintons couldn't stop cashing in. As people were dying in Haiti, Clinton insiders were separating out requests from friends of Bill's so that their business interests or contracts would receive very special treatment.
In their biggest project, the Clintons used $400M in aid and taxpayer funds to build what amounted to a massive sweatshop. And guess who set it up? Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton's Chief of Staff, who helped destroy her emails, and then got immunity from the FBI."
Clearly, Trump is well aware of the wicked lengths Clinton went to in her looting of Haiti; particularly given the President's constant and unapologetic attacks on the corrupt and politicized media, Americans can rest assured he is privy to how the media worked to protect the Clintons as they provided assistance to a convicted child trafficker who was arrested at the Haitian border attempting to smuggle 33 kids out of Haiti without documentation.
With the scope and timing of the EO, Trump is following through on the promise he made to do all he can to keep children of all faiths out of harm's way, as delivered in a moving speech during his visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
"This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.
This is a battle between Good and Evil.
When we see the scenes of destruction in the wake of terror, we see no signs that those murdered were Jewish or Christian, Shia or Sunni. When we look upon the streams of innocent blood soaked into the ancient ground, we cannot see the faith or sect or tribe of the victims - we see only that they were Children of God whose deaths are an insult to all that is holy.
But we can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong - and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden."While Clinton has evaded justice time and again over her decades-long crime spree as a public "servant", the jig is finally up. While the sweeping nature of Trump's operations are cause for concern of abuse, the highest priority following the 2016 election is restoring the integrity of America's DOJ and FBI and their ability to operate independently, protect the American people, and be free of abuse by politicized forces. Bringing Clinton and Obama to justice for undermining democracy, including the illegal surveillance of their political opponents, is America's most urgent crisis.
Fortunately, the dam has burst. Eight crooked senior DOJ and FBI officials are on the way out, including the top FBI agents who worked on the Clinton email probe and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation. House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has issued a subpoena to the former State Department official who obtained the Steele dossier to deliver to Senator John McCain, and Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed the unverified dossier was in fact used to secure the wiretap and surveillance warrant from the FISA court, confirming the suspicions and concerns of many.
Thankfully, it cannot be denied that the swamp is draining. Americans tuned in have seen the departures of hundreds of prominent business leaders, executives, and government officials in recent months - including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and Google CEO Eric Schmidt - setting off swarms of earthquakes across every industry within the American power establishment.
Though shocking, those following Trump's efforts to police Clinton's criminality would not be surprised by these developments. A recent Saudi royalty sweep targeted billionaire Waleed bin Talal, a member of the royal Saudi family with deep ties to Clinton and Obama; Trump last year foreshadowed his arrest, which was carried out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recently-formed anti-corruption committee.
As Clinton's scandals close around her, Americans wait with bated breath to watch the dominoes fall as Trump's administration makes good on his promise to lock her up.
Of course, Clinton could turn herself in, if she had any grace; the Investigator General or special counsel will take care of her if Trump's more urgent orders don't. Thanks to the mighty efforts of Americans, their military, and a President who keeps promises, her life of crime will finally come to an end, and her legacy will be one of tragic and humiliating disrepute.
While there is much more work to be done, Americans successfully blocked the Clinton Restoration in 2016. With much to celebrate as they ring in the new year, they can finally rest assured the Clinton cancer corrupting their government for decades has been halted and reversed, and Clintonism will soon be finally fully relegated to the dustbin of history where it belongs.
Zach Haller (Shirtless Pundit) is a writer, activist, and DIY journalist based in Seattle, Washington.