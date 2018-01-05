Hope Hicks and Donald Trump
Family and friends of Hope Hicks believe the White House communications director will have to seek professional counseling after she leaves her job in the administration, according to a report published Thursday.

"Following the Trump victory and her [Hope Hicks] move into the White House, her friends and intimates talked with great concern about what kind of therapies and recuperation she would need after her tenure was finally over," an excerpt from Michael Wolff's forthcoming book "Fire and Fury" stated, as reprinted in GQ.

Hicks, 29, was the first person President Trump's campaign hired in 2015. She had worked for Matthew Hiltzik's New York-based public relations firm before jumping to Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, where the eldest Trump daughter recommended Hicks for her father's campaign.

"As the campaign progressed, moving from novelty project to political factor to juggernaut, Hicks' family increasingly, and incredulously, viewed her as if having been taken captive," Wolff wrote.

Despite having worked directly for Trump over the past two and a half years, the now-president has had moments of intense rage with her performance.

"On more than one occasion, after a day - one of the countless days - of particularly bad notices, the president greeted her, affectionately, with 'You must be the world's worst PR person,'" the same excerpt stated.

Hicks took over for former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in August and served as press secretary during the campaign.