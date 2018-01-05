Family and friends of Hope Hicks believe the White House communications director will have to seek professional counseling after she leaves her job in the administration, according to a report published Thursday.Hicks, 29, was the first person President Trump's campaign hired in 2015. She had worked for Matthew Hiltzik's New York-based public relations firm before jumping to Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, where the eldest Trump daughter recommended Hicks for her father's campaign."On more than one occasion, after a day - one of the countless days - of particularly bad notices, the president greeted her, affectionately, with 'You must be the world's worst PR person,'" the same excerpt stated.Hicks took over for former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci in August and served as press secretary during the campaign.