california immigrants
© Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Democrats, who have a monopoly of power in California politics, are proposing to spend $1 billion a year to provide health care to illegal immigrants living in the state. Medi-Cal, which is the state's Medicaid program, would eliminate legal residency requirements.

The proposal was offered as part of a $4.3 billion proposal from San Francisco Democrat Assemblyman Phil Ting, the head of the Assembly budget committee. According to NBC Bay Area, 7% of people residing in California lack health coverage, many of them illegal immigrants.

California has already eliminated legal residency requirements for Medicaid coverage for people under 19; Ting's proposal would extend that to all ages.

According to the Heritage Foundation, the average low-skill immigrant household costs American taxpayers nearly $20,000 per year.