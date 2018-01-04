GAZA airstrike
© Unknown
The Israeli occupation army at dawn Tuesday launched an aerial attack on a Palestinian resistance post to the west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A reporter for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) said that a military helicopter fired at least two missiles at a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, with no reported casualties.

He added that resistance fighters responded by opening fire at the chopper as it was overflying the area. The same site had been bombed several days ago, on December 13, 2017.

For its part, a spokesperson for the Israeli army said that the airstrike was in response to a rocket attack from Gaza last night at Eshkol Regional Council in the Negev.