Since January 1, 2018 in Kazakhstan, legislative amendments come into force, providing for compulsory treatment in the form of chemical castration for pedophiles.A large package of amendments to the legislation aimed at protecting the rights of the child was signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in April 2016. One of the norms just provides for chemical castration. To those who committed violent acts against minors and minors, the adoption of this law will not under any circumstances be imposed conditional sentences, an amnesty will be applied, the punishment will be replaced by a milder, parole, there will be no procedural agreements with them.The order of the head of the department notes that "the use of compulsory medical measures in the form of chemical castration is carried out on the basis of a court decision in order to prevent the state of decompensation in persons suffering from a disorder of sexual preference."