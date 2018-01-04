A large package of amendments to the legislation aimed at protecting the rights of the child was signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in April 2016. One of the norms just provides for chemical castration. To those who committed violent acts against minors and minors, the adoption of this law will not under any circumstances be imposed conditional sentences, an amnesty will be applied, the punishment will be replaced by a milder, parole, there will be no procedural agreements with them.
Comment: The above appears to have been machine-translated. Basically, pedophile offenders will not get conditional sentences, amnesty, minor sentences, or parole. This article back from 2016 provides more details:
"The drugs being administered by injection to the subject of castration are anti-androgenic," psychiatrist Ahtolkyn Meyrmanova told 365info.kz, referring to a type of medication intended to reduce male hormones in the organism. "The injections will be carried out once every three months under observation from a specialist."
KazTAG news agency cited official data stating that more than 3,000 people have been sentenced on sex crimes over the past five years. Of the more than 200 whose offenses involving underage children, 63 had prior convictions for similar crimes.
The drastic measures against pedophiles have broad support in society, although some rights activists have spoken out against the punishment.
The way this remedy is being adopted in Kazakhstan differs notable from similar initiatives in some western countries, where pedophiles typically volunteer for the treatment instead of having it applied to them as a matter of course.
The authorities, however, intend to go further in their campaign against pedophiles. One plan is to create an online database with pictures of previously convicted pedophiles.
This rule can be applied to persons over 18 years of age who committed a criminal offense against the sexual inviolability of minors. The order of the head of the department notes that "the use of compulsory medical measures in the form of chemical castration is carried out on the basis of a court decision in order to prevent the state of decompensation in persons suffering from a disorder of sexual preference."