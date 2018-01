© Daily NK



People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces are said to have been moving by night towards China's river border with the North.



And Chinese commanders are reported to have recently conducted the so-called "war ceremony" - urging their troops to be ready to fight.



Columns of PLA trucks have been pictured on the move near Yanji City which is close to the triple border between China, Russia and North Korea.



Sources cited in Chinese media claimed the PLA are "preparing for war on the Korean Peninsula".



China would be expected to use its military forces to help quell a flood of refugees should the US attack North Korea.



Beijing would also be expected move into the rogue state to seize assets, and potentially have China join war on the side of North Korea.

The document, dated July 7, was produced by China Mobile, the giant state-owned telecommunications company - specifically, by the branch that serves Changbai County on the North Korean border. It says the company was conducting "pre-communications security work for North Korean refugee camps" in the region - specifically, testing signal strength at five potential "refugee settlements," Radio Free Asia's Huang Xiaoshan and Lin Guoli write in their Dec. 7 report.



When Huang and Lin asked officials with China Mobile and the local government about the document, they denied that the work was related to the construction of refugee camps. But the RFA reporters wrote in a subsequent Dec. 7 report that they had confirmed the plan's existence.



Four days later, a China Mobile spokesman appeared to confirm the reports. Contacted by The Express, a UK-based newspaper, the spokesman said, "The government has ordered these settlement points. But don't worry, no one is panicking here."

A dramatic influx of Chinese tanks, soldiers, and military trucks has been reported in the Chinese border province of Jilin, which shares a border with North Korea, according to reports from the Daily NK The reports indicate that"There were so many soldiers in the car that there was a lot of traffic. I have not seen so many soldiers trucking to Yanji so far," a source told the Daily NK.Another source said, "Chinese troops are gathering around the Yalu and Tumen rivers. It is also heard that the tanks are moving to the North and the Chinese border."According to the Daily Star Adding credibility to the media reports, leaked documents from China's main state-owned telecommunications company hint thataccording to Defense One.and preparing for a flood of refugees from North Korea if war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, according to a document obtained by Radio Free Asia.According to a report from Defense One Zhang Liangui, a professor of international strategic research at the Communist Party's Central Party School said,according to Zero Hedge Revealing the extreme direness of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, a state-run Chinese media outlet based in a province bordering North Korea and Russia -according to Reuters.Although the full-page article of guidelines doesn't specifically mention North Korea, the warning was clearly a result of the increasing tensions between a nuclear-armed DPRK, and the United States.The influential Chinese state-run Global Times described the article as a public service announcement due to the situation on the Korean peninsula.and countermeasures must be seriously researched and spoken openly about to let the common folk know. But at the same time, there is absolutely no reason to be alarmed," the Global Times noted.Tensions with the U.S. have increased dramatically since North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in September. Nearly a month ago the DPRK launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which demonstrated a theoretical capability to conduct a nuclear strike anywhere across the whole of the U.S. mainland.As reports of China massing military forces on the North Korean border near the Tumen River spread,Incidentally, the Chinese government has previously said that they reject military intervention,What could possibly go wrong?