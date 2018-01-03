© Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Britain could join the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) to kick-start exports after Brexit. If the unusual move goes ahead, the UK would be the first member without borders on the Pacific Ocean or South China Sea.The proposal is being developed by Liam Fox's Department for International Trade. The group lost the United States, its largest member, when President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement last year. The 11 remaining members, which include Japan, Canada and Australia, agreed in November to continue with a successor deal.Trade minister Greg Hands told the Financial Times"Nothing is excluded in all of this," he said. "With these kind of plurilateral relationships, there doesn't have to be any geographical restriction."A Department for International Trade spokeswoman added:to explore the best ways of progressing our trade and investment relationships across the world. It is early days, but as our trade policy minister has pointed out, we are not excluding future talks on plurilateral relationships."It is likely, however, that any agreement would have to wait until the TPP has been revised following US withdrawal, and after the UK settles its departure from the EU. The UK is not allowed to make trade deals before it formally leaves the bloc.Nick Dearden, the director of campaign group Global Justice Now, told RT thatDearden says"That's why it's so important that we amend the trade bill which will be discussed in parliament next week. We must give MPs to ability to scrutinize, to amend, and if necessary to stop these extreme deals."The UK's trade relationship with TPP countries pales in comparison to its existing ones with fellow EU members or the US. Japan, by far the largest economy in the TPP, accounted for just 1.6 percent of the UK's goods exports in 2016, according to MIT's Observatory of Economic Complexity, which compiles global trade data. All 11 TPP countries combined accounted for less than 8 percent of UK goods exported last year. By comparison, Germany alone accounted for 11 percent., signed under former US president Barack Obama in early 2016,The agreement was designed so that it could eventually create a new single market - not dissimilar to the EU.However, the agreement has been marred with controversy. Negotiations took place over seven years, in secret, and led to the suspicion that it would largely benefit corporations and their shareholders.Leaks showed thatTrump withdrew from the agreement last year, saying: "We've been talking about [withdrawal] for a long time. It's a great thing for the American worker."Labour criticized the UK government's interest in TPP, saying that it should focus closer to home - in particular on Britain's "key future trading arrangement" with the EU. "Of courseand at the moment the government is making a hash of that," said Barry Gardiner, the shadow trade secretary."This smacks of desperation," said Tim Farron, former Liberal Democrat leader. "These people want us to leave a market on our doorstep and join a different, smaller one on the other side of the world. It's all pie-in-sky thinking."The UK cabinet has yet to discuss Britain's potential membership of TPP. Michael Gove, the environment secretary, said in December that parliament would have an effective veto over any trade deal.