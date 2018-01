© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit



The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has targeted a Hamas military facility in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.On Monday, the IDF said that a rocket had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.The incident is part of the ongoing escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine caused by the recent decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.