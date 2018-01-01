A fire in a multi-storey car park in Liverpool has destroyed hundreds of vehicles, say police.A huge blaze has destroyed up to 1,400 vehicles in a multi-storey car park in the northern English city of Liverpool.An accidental fire in one vehicle spread to others nearby, according to initial assessments by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS).Police said all vehicles in the car park - thought to have been used by those attending an international horse show at the adjacent Liverpool Echo Arena - were destroyed in the fire.No-one was injured in the incident and emergency services said dogs and horses had been rescued or led to safety.Firefighters were first called around 16.40 on Sunday but were still at the scene the following morning, New Year's Day.Liverpool City Council opened a reception centre for people who were unable to get home because of the blaze.The city's mayor, Joe Anderson, visited the scene, which he described on Twitter as a major incident.