Puppet Masters
Russia's UN representative Pyotr Ilyichev lambasts Ukraine's illegal arms trafficking
Russian.ru
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 11:08 UTC
After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:
Mr. Chairman,
The overall instability in the country, as well as the use of the "Donbass factor" in internal political disagreements, the growth of the influence of radical and extremist forces and direct flirtation of the authorities with them, have a negative impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which remain the unchallenged basis for a settlement in the southeast of Ukraine. Increasingly, the tool for resolving conflicts is becoming the weapon in the hands of extremists, to monitor the turnover of which the country's authorities are not able to follow.
We would like to draw your attention to the fact that, according to the independent NGO Small Arms Survey of April this year, the volume of small arms that was in Ukraine in illegal circulation amounted to about 3 million units in 2013. The coup d'etat of 2014 only aggravated this situation. It was with the connivance of the putschists that the looting of army warehouses, including in the west of the country, which was well highlighted in the media, and uncontrolled distribution of small arms and light weapons to extremists, were carried out, which were then legalized by inclusion in the armed forces of the country.
In this regard, we hope that the Kiev authorities will fulfill their international obligations to control the trafficking in SALW and take the necessary measures aimed at combating its illicit trafficking.
After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:
Mr. Chairman,
With regard to the just-voiced words that Russia is the only arms supplier to Ukraine, we would like to elaborate on our thesis about the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by a number of countries.
We have already said that Canada has publicly stated that it is ready to issue licenses to its companies for deliveries. American companies, in particular, the manufacturer of hand grenade launchers "Airtronic USA", as it turned out, is already supplying weapons to Kiev, secretly getting the consent of both the State Department and the Pentagon, although officially the US declares that there are no final decisions on this matter. We would like to recommend those who push for such decisions and take them, think about responsibility. It is quite obvious that the pumping of Ukraine with American and Canadian means of warfare pushes its leadership, which sabotages the Minsk accords, to new military adventures. Everyone should understand that the conflict in the Donbass can not be resolved by force. And the blame for the deaths of people will lie on those who give weapons to the murderers.
After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:
The Russian delegation is preparing for each meeting in the most thorough and careful manner.
Thank you.
Translated with Google Translate
Mr. Chairman,
The overall instability in the country, as well as the use of the "Donbass factor" in internal political disagreements, the growth of the influence of radical and extremist forces and direct flirtation of the authorities with them, have a negative impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which remain the unchallenged basis for a settlement in the southeast of Ukraine. Increasingly, the tool for resolving conflicts is becoming the weapon in the hands of extremists, to monitor the turnover of which the country's authorities are not able to follow.
We would like to draw your attention to the fact that, according to the independent NGO Small Arms Survey of April this year, the volume of small arms that was in Ukraine in illegal circulation amounted to about 3 million units in 2013. The coup d'etat of 2014 only aggravated this situation. It was with the connivance of the putschists that the looting of army warehouses, including in the west of the country, which was well highlighted in the media, and uncontrolled distribution of small arms and light weapons to extremists, were carried out, which were then legalized by inclusion in the armed forces of the country.
In this regard, we hope that the Kiev authorities will fulfill their international obligations to control the trafficking in SALW and take the necessary measures aimed at combating its illicit trafficking.
After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:
Mr. Chairman,
With regard to the just-voiced words that Russia is the only arms supplier to Ukraine, we would like to elaborate on our thesis about the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by a number of countries.
We have already said that Canada has publicly stated that it is ready to issue licenses to its companies for deliveries. American companies, in particular, the manufacturer of hand grenade launchers "Airtronic USA", as it turned out, is already supplying weapons to Kiev, secretly getting the consent of both the State Department and the Pentagon, although officially the US declares that there are no final decisions on this matter. We would like to recommend those who push for such decisions and take them, think about responsibility. It is quite obvious that the pumping of Ukraine with American and Canadian means of warfare pushes its leadership, which sabotages the Minsk accords, to new military adventures. Everyone should understand that the conflict in the Donbass can not be resolved by force. And the blame for the deaths of people will lie on those who give weapons to the murderers.
After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:
The Russian delegation is preparing for each meeting in the most thorough and careful manner.
Thank you.
Translated with Google Translate
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: See also: