After the words of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation:

Mr. Chairman,The overall instability in the country, as well as the use of the "Donbass factor" in internal political disagreements, the growth of the influence of radical and extremist forces and direct flirtation of the authorities with them, have a negative impact on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which remain the unchallenged basis for a settlement in the southeast of Ukraine.We would like to draw your attention to the fact that, according to the independent NGO Small Arms Survey of April this year, the volume of small arms that was in Ukraine in illegal circulation amounted to about, including in the west of the country, which was well highlighted in the media, andIn this regard, we hope that the Kiev authorities will fulfill their international obligations to control the trafficking in SALW and take the necessary measures aimed at combating its illicit trafficking.Mr. Chairman,With regard to the just-voiced words that Russia is the only arms supplier to Ukraine, we would like to elaborate on our thesis about the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by a number of countries.We have already said that Canada has publicly stated that it is ready to issue licenses to its companies for deliveries. American companies , in particular, the manufacturer of hand grenade launchers "Airtronic USA", as it turned out, is already supplying weapons to Kiev, secretly getting the consent of both the State Department and the Pentagon, although officially the US declares that there are no final decisions on this matter. We would like to recommend those who push for such decisions and take them, think about responsibility.Everyone should understand that the conflict in the Donbass can not be resolved by force. And the blame for the deaths of people will lie on those who give weapons to the murderers.The Russian delegation is preparing for each meeting in the most thorough and careful manner.Thank you.Translated with Google Translate