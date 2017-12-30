Record snowfall in Erie
© Jill McCormick‏
Arctic cold grips the US, Asia and Europe. Record snows in Erie, Pennsylvania breaking the old snow record by 3x. Somehow below zero F temperatures are a result of warm Arctic air according to the IPCC. This bitter cold air is 30 F below normal temperatures even for freezing winter, now sub-arctic conditions cover the Northern Hemisphere.


