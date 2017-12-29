A family of Somali refugees are living in a £2.2m mansion which is thought to be one of Britain's most expensive council houses.Muriidi Abati, 57 who earns £7 an hour and his wife Marhan Mohamed, 44, have lived in the Georgian townhouse with their 7 children for 15 years. They are paying only £90pw to Islington Council.Critics have said it was "ridiculous," refugees given "a home for millionaires" while many others live in squalor.Refugees can qualify as a priority for housing if local a council deems them "vulnerable," although this is not listed as a "special reason" category.A neighbour (asked not to be named) of the Abati family, said he was also a council tenant and his home was worth up to £3m.John Bickley, United Kingdom Independence Party immigration spokesman said: