Police have identified the 5-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and same-sex couple found dead in an upstate New York apartment in a killing described by the police chief as "savagery."The slain children were Shanise Myers, 5, and her brother Jeremiah Myers, 11, the Troy Police Department said today.The children's mother, Shanta Myers, 36, was also killed, as well as Brandi Mells, 22, who police said was in a relationship with Shanta Myers.The four were found early Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in Troy, about 8 miles outside of Albany, police said.Now, police are desperate for answers.At a news conference Wednesday, Tedesco urged anyone with information to contact the police.Tedesco said, adding that