The Dogan news agency news agency reports of a blast near a police station in a town in Southern Turkey.According to the Dogan news agency, the explosion occurred in the town of Seyhan, in Adana province at around 7:10 p.m.The police and medical teams were sent to the scene, while no information on possible casualties has been provided yet."We believe it was a home-made bomb, like a sound bomb," Anadolu quoted Adana Police Chief Selami Yildiz as saying. "We are continuing our inspections."According to the agency, an explosive device was placed beneath an electrical pole by a person wearing a mask.Turkey has suffered a series of terrorist attacks carried out by Daesh militants and Kurdish rebels.