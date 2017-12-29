© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

According to recent information, three people have been injuredThree people were injured as a bus plowed into a public transport stop in Moscow, the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said."According to recent information, three people have been injured, while two have been successfully resuscitated," a source in the city's law enforcement agencies said.Earlier a source in the city's law enforcement agencies said that two people had been killed as a result of the incident.The source also said that the cause of the accident was under investigation, police officers had cordoned off the area.