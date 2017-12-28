© Reuters



The Spanish judge who had Oriol Ciurana and Marta Llorens - both members of the left-leaning Popular Unity Candidacy, or CUP party - arrested Wednesday had attempted to question the two twice before, but they reportedly avoided testifying.Ciurana and Llorens are accused of instigating public hate against police officers stationed at a Reus hotel in October. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sent thousands of police officers to Catalonia after its Oct. 1 independence referendum to control pro-independence and anti-central government demonstrators.In late November, the judge questioned pro-independence Reus Mayor Carles Pellicer on similar charges. Pellicier said he was trying to return the city to normality during a climate of "tension" and "anxiety."Ciurana and Llorens are being called to testify in front of the judge Thursday at 9:00 a.m. local time.Those charged include Marta Rovira, general secretary of the Republican Left of Catalonia, former Catalan President Artur Mas, Marta Pascal of the Catalan European Democratic Party, Mireia Boya of CUP and Neus Lloveras, president of the Association of Municipalities for Independence.Other leaders of pro-independence parties, including now-deposed President Carles Puigdemont, face similar charges.