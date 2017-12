© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik



Russian pilots always managed to get behind the opponent's plane when they encountered US-coalition fighter jets in the Syrian air, a Russian ace said after receiving a state award from President Putin at the Kremlin."When meeting our partners from the Western coalition in the air, we always found ourselves 'on their tails' as the pilots say, which means victory in a dogfight," Russian Airspace Forces major, Maksim Makolin, said.The so-called 'lag pursuit' when the nose of an attacking plane points at the tail of the opponent's aircraft is considered the optimum location in an aerial fight. It allows the plane at the back a range of options, from increasing or maintaining range without overshooting to freely attacking, all the while remaining concealed in the blind spot behind the defending aircraft.Makolin became one of the 14,000 Russian servicemen who received state decorations for their courage and professionalism during the two-year-long Russian campaign in Syria. "This order reflects a lot of hard work during missions in the Syrian air. I think I fully avenged the Hero of Russia lieutenant colonel Oleg Peshkov, and all the others who didn't return from Syria," the ace said.The Russian air campaign in support of anti-terrorist efforts by the Syrian authorities lasted from September 2015 to December 2017. Despite calling the fight against terrorism its priority task in Syria, the planes of theThe incidents in the air occurred despite a special de-confliction line established between Russian and US forces in Syria. However, the Defense Ministry said that the communications weren't bringing the desired results due to the reluctance of the US to share its plans for air combat operations.In one of the latest episodes, a Russian Su-35S fighter jet was scrambled to chase away a rogue US F-22 fighter which, the Russian Defense Ministry said, performed "dangerous maneuvers" near Russian bombers about to hit an Islamic State (IS, former ISIS) base to the west of the Euphrates on November 23.At the award ceremony at the Kremlin, which was attended by around 600 Russian servicemen, Putin said that the country's military "has executed its task in Syria with flying colors." The President also proposed a moment of silence for the Russian servicemen, who lost their lives during the Syrian campaign."We will always remember our comrades who fell while performing their combat duties. They died defending Russia... a young generation of officers and soldiers will be brought up on their example," he said. According to calculations, released by Tass in October, 39 Russian servicemen were killed during the Syrian operation.