A whale estimated at 20 to 30 feet long was found dead in a shipping channel near the Port of Long Beach Wednesday night.The whale has been tied to a dock until scientists arrive to investigate the cause of death and determine what type of whale it is. A port spokesperson said this is a rare occurrence and can't recall a whale ever being trapped in shipping traffic.The whale was discovered by the Coast Guard near Nimitz Road at Pier T and Bert 140 around 6 p.m., Long Beach Fire Dept. spokesperson Brian Fisk said.